Coleen Nolan reveals heartbreaking reason she won't marry boyfriend Michael Jones

30 January 2024, 12:24

Coleen Nolan said her own insecurities have caused her to push boyfriend Michael Jones away in the past
Coleen Nolan said her own insecurities have caused her to push boyfriend Michael Jones away in the past. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Coleen Nolan said insecurities from her previous marriages to Shane Richie and Ray Fensome could stop her from marrying boyfriend Michael Jones.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coleen Nolan, 58, has revealed the heartbreaking reason she probably will not marry her boyfriend Michael Jones, despite being in a happy and healthy relationship.

The Loose Women star first met Michael back in 2021 on dating app Tinder and went public with their romance in January 2022, however, it hasn't been easy for the couple.

The TV star and singer admitted that she had split from Michael three times due to her "insecurities" and "self-sabotaging" before they decided to give their relationship a serious chance last year.

Now, Coleen has been reflecting on marriage after revealing that Michael is keen to walk down the aisle with her.

Coleen Nolan's boyfriend Michael Jones has previously appeared on Loose Women
Coleen Nolan's boyfriend Michael Jones has previously appeared on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Coleen said: "I might get engaged, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to walk down the aisle. I know Michael would like to marry me and to be fair to him, it’s probably from insecurity because I’ve finished with him three times since I met him."

Since meeting Michael, Coleen has been working on herself and has been attending therapy to help her learn to love and embrace a healthy relationship.

"It was all my issues, because of what I’d gone through, so I was pushing him away thinking I couldn’t deal with it," she explained.

Coleen added: "I’ve had therapy, I’ve sorted my life out, and I’m very open to everything he’s providing me emotionally, and it’s fantastic. So let’s not try to fix something that isn’t broken."

Coleen Nolan was married to Shane Richie (left) from 1990 - 1999 and Ray Fensome (right) from 2007 - 2018
Coleen Nolan was married to Shane Richie (left) from 1990 - 1999 and Ray Fensome (right) from 2007 - 2018. Picture: Getty

Coleen has been married twice before, the first time to EastEnders actor Shane Richie who she wed in 1990 and split from in 1999.

During her marriage with Shane, Coleen welcomed two sons; Jake Roache, 28, and Shane Jr Nolan, 32.

She went on to meet musician Ray Fensome who she welcomed a daughter with, Ciara, in 2001 before getting engaged in 2005 and tying the knot two years later.

Coleen and Ray sadly split in February 2018 after 11 years of marriage.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Love Island All Stars cast

Who has left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Australia groom Jayden already has a close connection with the show

Who is MAFS Australia groom Jayden's brother Mitch and when was he on the show?

Married At First Sight Australia has started on the other side of the world, which means it is not long to wait until it arrives in the UK

What channel is MAFS Australia on and how to watch in the UK?

Gloria Hunniford and Oprah Winfrey

Loose Women's Gloria Hunniford sparks 'fat-shaming' row amid calls for the show to be 'binned'

Alison Hammond will step-in to host For The Love Of Dogs following the death of Paul O'Grady

Alison Hammond announced as new host of For The Love Of Dogs following Paul O'Grady's death

The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett and Air Fryer, Bigfoot and Maypole

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett reveals sneaky way contestants cheat on the show

TV & Movies

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitch Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Council tax bill and man looking at his bill

When is the council tax rise 2024 and how much is it rising by?

News

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When does Love Island All Stars end and how many weeks is it on for?

TV & Movies

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

When is Deal or No Deal on 2024? Start date revealed

TV & Movies

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Maypole sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Cricket sing on The Masked Singer

Who is Cricket on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Piranha is on The Masked Singer

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Air Fryer sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Bigfoot sings on The Masked Singer

Who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Celebrity Big Brother: Start date, rumoured line-up and more

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast sit at the fire pit

Is there a Casa Amor in Love Island All Stars?

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan has broken her silence on her son Shane's split from wife Maddie, less than two years after they wed

Coleen Nolan breaks silence on son Shane's marriage split amid cheating reports

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies