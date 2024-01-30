Coleen Nolan reveals heartbreaking reason she won't marry boyfriend Michael Jones

Coleen Nolan said her own insecurities have caused her to push boyfriend Michael Jones away in the past. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Coleen Nolan said insecurities from her previous marriages to Shane Richie and Ray Fensome could stop her from marrying boyfriend Michael Jones.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Coleen Nolan, 58, has revealed the heartbreaking reason she probably will not marry her boyfriend Michael Jones, despite being in a happy and healthy relationship.

The Loose Women star first met Michael back in 2021 on dating app Tinder and went public with their romance in January 2022, however, it hasn't been easy for the couple.

The TV star and singer admitted that she had split from Michael three times due to her "insecurities" and "self-sabotaging" before they decided to give their relationship a serious chance last year.

Now, Coleen has been reflecting on marriage after revealing that Michael is keen to walk down the aisle with her.

Coleen Nolan's boyfriend Michael Jones has previously appeared on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Coleen said: "I might get engaged, but that doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to walk down the aisle. I know Michael would like to marry me and to be fair to him, it’s probably from insecurity because I’ve finished with him three times since I met him."

Since meeting Michael, Coleen has been working on herself and has been attending therapy to help her learn to love and embrace a healthy relationship.

"It was all my issues, because of what I’d gone through, so I was pushing him away thinking I couldn’t deal with it," she explained.

Coleen added: "I’ve had therapy, I’ve sorted my life out, and I’m very open to everything he’s providing me emotionally, and it’s fantastic. So let’s not try to fix something that isn’t broken."

Coleen Nolan was married to Shane Richie (left) from 1990 - 1999 and Ray Fensome (right) from 2007 - 2018. Picture: Getty

Coleen has been married twice before, the first time to EastEnders actor Shane Richie who she wed in 1990 and split from in 1999.

During her marriage with Shane, Coleen welcomed two sons; Jake Roache, 28, and Shane Jr Nolan, 32.

She went on to meet musician Ray Fensome who she welcomed a daughter with, Ciara, in 2001 before getting engaged in 2005 and tying the knot two years later.

Coleen and Ray sadly split in February 2018 after 11 years of marriage.

Read more: