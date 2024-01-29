Coleen Nolan breaks silence on son Shane's marriage split amid cheating reports

Coleen Nolan has broken her silence on her son Shane's split from wife Maddie, less than two years after they wed. Picture: ITV / Shane Nolan - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Coleen Nolan has said it is 'extremely sad' her son Shane's marriage to Miss Great Britain Maddie did not work out.

Coleen Nolan, 58, has broken her silence on her son's marriage collapse amid reports he cheated on his wife.

The Loose Women star's son, Shane, married Maddie Wahdan in June 2022 after six years together but they have now split after he reportedly admitted to cheating on Miss Great Britain.

The TV star and singer, who is also mum to Jake, 31, and Ciara, 22, has now reflected on how tough the split has been, adding that she "loves them both" and "always will."

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Coleen said: "It’s always extremely sad when something doesn’t work out – it’s always sad for both parties. Obviously Shane’s my son and I adore him. And I still adore Maddie. I can sit and talk to Maddie for hours, I’ve been there and done it."

Coleen Nolan's son Shane has split from his wife, Maddie, after reportedly admitting to cheating. Picture: Shane Nolan / Instagram

Coleen added: "But she’s doing great. I mean, she’s Miss GB, she’s beautiful and she’s a great person, and she’s got nothing to worry about. She’ll fly.”

This comes after a source told The Sun that Shane had admitted to Maddie that he had cheated, although he is yet to publicly reply to these reports.

The source told the publication: "It's sad the relationship has come to an abrupt end so soon after they tied the knot. Shane admitted he'd cheated. Maddie can't see any way back from the betrayal, so ended their marriage.

"Coleen is really upset as she adored Maddie and sees her as another daughter. She is disappointed to see history repeating itself. It's a case of like father, like son. Maddie is heartbroken. She is standing firm on her decision to move on with her life. She would never be walked over."

Coleen Nolan said she loves both her son, Shane, and his ex-wife Maddie following their split. Picture: Coleen Nolan / Instagram

Shane's father is EastEnders actor Shane Richie who Coleen was married to for nine years before they split.

Coleen and Shane met in 1986 and eloped in Florida in 1990 after ditching plans for a big ceremony. They later welcomed two sons; Jake and Shane.

They split in 1999 after nine years of marriage, with Shane later admitting in his autobiography Rags to Riches that he had cheated on Coleen during their marriage.

Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan were married from 1990 to 1999. Picture: Getty

At the time, he wrote: "I was lying so much that I couldn't remember which story I'd told to each of them. And I'd lie to cover up the lies."

Reflecting on her experience of being married to Shane, Coleen previously said: “I’m in a much happier place now than when I was married to Shane – I don’t have to worry about what he gets up to any more. You forgive something like that but you don’t ever forget."

After their split, Coleen went on to marry musician Ray Fensome and together they welcomed a daughter, Ciara, before divorcing in 2018.