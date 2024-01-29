Coleen Nolan breaks silence on son Shane's marriage split amid cheating reports

29 January 2024, 11:41 | Updated: 29 January 2024, 11:44

Coleen Nolan has broken her silence on her son Shane's split from wife Maddie, less than two years after they wed
Coleen Nolan has broken her silence on her son Shane's split from wife Maddie, less than two years after they wed. Picture: ITV / Shane Nolan - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Coleen Nolan has said it is 'extremely sad' her son Shane's marriage to Miss Great Britain Maddie did not work out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coleen Nolan, 58, has broken her silence on her son's marriage collapse amid reports he cheated on his wife.

The Loose Women star's son, Shane, married Maddie Wahdan in June 2022 after six years together but they have now split after he reportedly admitted to cheating on Miss Great Britain.

The TV star and singer, who is also mum to Jake, 31, and Ciara, 22, has now reflected on how tough the split has been, adding that she "loves them both" and "always will."

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Coleen said: "It’s always extremely sad when something doesn’t work out – it’s always sad for both parties. Obviously Shane’s my son and I adore him. And I still adore Maddie. I can sit and talk to Maddie for hours, I’ve been there and done it."

Coleen Nolan's son Shane has split from his wife, Maddie, after reportedly admitting to cheating
Coleen Nolan's son Shane has split from his wife, Maddie, after reportedly admitting to cheating. Picture: Shane Nolan / Instagram

Coleen added: "But she’s doing great. I mean, she’s Miss GB, she’s beautiful and she’s a great person, and she’s got nothing to worry about. She’ll fly.”

This comes after a source told The Sun that Shane had admitted to Maddie that he had cheated, although he is yet to publicly reply to these reports.

The source told the publication: "It's sad the relationship has come to an abrupt end so soon after they tied the knot. Shane admitted he'd cheated. Maddie can't see any way back from the betrayal, so ended their marriage.

"Coleen is really upset as she adored Maddie and sees her as another daughter. She is disappointed to see history repeating itself. It's a case of like father, like son. Maddie is heartbroken. She is standing firm on her decision to move on with her life. She would never be walked over."

Coleen Nolan said she loves both her son, Shane, and his ex-wife Maddie following their split
Coleen Nolan said she loves both her son, Shane, and his ex-wife Maddie following their split. Picture: Coleen Nolan / Instagram

Shane's father is EastEnders actor Shane Richie who Coleen was married to for nine years before they split.

Coleen and Shane met in 1986 and eloped in Florida in 1990 after ditching plans for a big ceremony. They later welcomed two sons; Jake and Shane.

They split in 1999 after nine years of marriage, with Shane later admitting in his autobiography Rags to Riches that he had cheated on Coleen during their marriage.

Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan were married from 1990 to 1999
Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan were married from 1990 to 1999. Picture: Getty

At the time, he wrote: "I was lying so much that I couldn't remember which story I'd told to each of them. And I'd lie to cover up the lies."

Reflecting on her experience of being married to Shane, Coleen previously said: “I’m in a much happier place now than when I was married to Shane – I don’t have to worry about what he gets up to any more. You forgive something like that but you don’t ever forget."

After their split, Coleen went on to marry musician Ray Fensome and together they welcomed a daughter, Ciara, before divorcing in 2018.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 rumoured cast

Celebrity Big Brother: Start date, rumoured line-up and more

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast sit at the fire pit

Is there a Casa Amor in Love Island All Stars?

TV & Movies

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When does Married At First Sight Australia start in the UK?

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

Bigfoot sings on The Masked Singer

Who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Cricket sing on The Masked Singer

Who is Cricket on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Maypole sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Air Fryer sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Claudia Winkleman poses with hooded figures and gold coins alongside Ardross Castle

How to apply for The Traitors season 3 application explained

TV & Movies

Harry from The Traitors has a famous girlfriend

Who is Harry from The Traitors girlfriend Anna Maynard?

TV & Movies

The Traitors Castle: Where is the show filmed?

Where is the castle in The Traitors?

TV & Movies

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

The Traitors Harry: How old is he, what is his job and who is his girlfriend?

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan pictured with her sisters Maureen and Linda

Coleen Nolan shares health news after recent cancer scare

Trending on Heart

Kate Middleton ex-boyfriend: Who is Rupert Finch?

Who is Kate Middleton's ex-boyfriend Rupert Finch?

Celebrities

The Traitors pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who is the favourite to win The Traitors? Latest odds revealed

TV & Movies

Jonnie Irwin pictured in hospital and with his wife Jessica, and their three children Rex, Rafa and Cormac

Jonnie Irwin shares health update from hospital amid cancer battle

Huge waves on the beach and woman struggling with rainbow umbrella

2024 UK storm names of the year so far

Weather

Love Island's Georgia Steel and Tom Clare clearly have a history together

What happened between Tom Clare and Georgia Steel?

TV & Movies

How much do The Traitors win?

How much do The Traitors win?

TV & Movies

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

The Traitors has had a successful two seasons

Will there be a Traitors season 3? Everything we know so far

TV & Movies

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

TV & Movies

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

TV & Movies

The Traitors contestants get paid a daily fee to appear on the show

How much do The Traitors contestants get paid to be on the show?

Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper are getting to know each other on Love Island All Stars

What happened between Love Island's Chris Taylor and Sophie Piper?

TV & Movies

Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have split

What happened between Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi? Their relationship explained

TV & Movies

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies