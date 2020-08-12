Coleen Nolan's son Shane slams comedian who made ‘disgusting’ joke about his aunts' cancer

Shane Nolan has hit back at a nasty joke about his aunts. Picture: Instagram/ITV/Twitter

Shane Nolan has hit out at a comic who cruelly poked fun at his aunts Linda and Anne's chemotherapy.

Shane Nolan has furiously hit back at a comedian who made a joke about his aunts’ cancer diagnosis.

Last week, sisters Anne and Linda opened up about both finding out they had the disease within days of each other.

But after they bravely spoke about their treatment and going through chemotherapy, comic Mark Jones posted a picture of the pair with shaved heads on the front on The Sun.

In a now deleted tweet, he wrote alongside it: "Right Said Fred looking well."

Seeing the cruel message, Coleen Nolan’s son Shane took to his own social media account to call Mark out.

Imagine being one of those people who write horrible things online and think they’re funny and brave cos nobody can see or find them. Writing about someone’s who’s family is suffering with cancer, there really is some disgusting and vile people around. I don’t get it — Shane Nolan (@iamshanenolan) August 10, 2020

The 31-year-old slammed: "Imagine being one of those people who write horrible things online and think they're funny and brave cos nobody can see or find them.

"Writing about someone's who's family is suffering with cancer, there really is some disgusting and vile people around. I don't get it."

Mark quickly apologised for his words, responding: "You're right. I apologise. I was totally out of order and will delete the tweet.

"I am very sorry for the offence caused by my stupid comment."

A fan then replied: "I'm quite literally dumbstruck by it mate. I didn’t think he would do something so vile."

To which Shane wrote: "Sad thing is, I’m not. I get s**t everyday , but to get it from someone who has worked with my family and in the business just shocked me tbh.

"He's apologised now and deleted the tweet so I won't say anymore but I really wasn't happy mate."

When his followers began sending Mark a barrage of messages, Shane - who Loose Women star Coleen shares with ex husband Shane Ritchie - urged them to leave him along

"Guys @mistermarkjones has apologised now. Was a stupid tweet and he feels a d**k. Let’s leave it at that,” he wrote, adding: "Just hope other people can learn from that. #Bekind".

Anne and Linda Nolan were diagnosed with cancer within days of each other. Picture: Shutterstock

Mark went on to apologise one final time, saying: "Thank you Shane. I appreciate that hugely.

“I've tried to reply to the many people who have messaged me and apologise for my tweet.

"I don't hide from my mistakes. Once again, I'm very sorry."

This comes after Linda and Anne Nolan revealed their “double nightmare” as they were both diagnosed with cancer during lockdown.

Anne was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May, while Linda has incurable liver cancer after battling breast cancer in 2006, cellulitis and lymphoedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

Their sister Bernie Nolan died at the age of 52 in 2010 after also battling breast cancer.

