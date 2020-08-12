Ed Sheeran 'expecting first baby' with wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry are reportedly expecting they first baby. Picture: Instagram/Ed Sheeran - Getty

By Alice Dear

Ed Sheeran and his wife are reportedly expected to be welcoming their baby in a matter of weeks.

Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn is reportedly pregnant with their first baby.

Ed, 29, and Cherry, 28, are said to be "over the moon" about the baby news, something they decided to keep private during lockdown.

A source told The Sun: "Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key."

They went on: "Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family."

Ed Sheeran and Cherry are believed to be welcoming their baby later this summer. Picture: Instagram/Ed Sheeran

The source told the publication that the couple are making last preparations at home as the baby is expected later this summer.

"It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival", they added.

The pair are reportedly 'over the moon' about the news and have started telling family and friends. Picture: Instagram/Ed Sheeran

This comes after Ed announced he was taking some time away from music on Christmas Eve in 2019.

At the time, he told fans: "Hello all. Gonna go on another break again.

“The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.

“I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back.

“To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya, and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing. I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right, and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

Ed and Cherry married in 2018, three years after they started dating. Picture: Getty

Ed and Cherry got married in a secret ceremony back in 2018 after three years of dating.

The pair, who were high school friends, confirmed the news of their engagement on January 2018, with Ed writing on social media: "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love and our cats are chuffed as well."

