Ed Sheeran named UK's richest young star with net worth of £170m after doubling his fortune in a year

Ed Sheeran is rolling in the dough now. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The singer-songwriter has topped the list of the richest stars under 30 in the UK.

Ed Sheeran is one star who's definitely not short of cash, after all, he "grossed half a bill' on the Divide tour".

And that tour has in fact landed the flame-haired singer a top spot on the UK's richest stars under the age of 30, with an estimated net worth of around £170m.

This colossal figure has almost doubled what it was last year after he embarked on the very long Divide world tour, which undoubtedly contributed a significant amount to that figure.

The 28-year-old musician's net worth was around £94m this time last year, but Ed's now overtaken Adele to the top of the list as she's turned 31 this May.

Ed's record-breaking two year tour saw him play over 250 shows to more than seven million fans, kicking off in March 2017 and only recently ending.

On August 28th, Ed posted an emotional caption with two pictures on his Instagram account, to celebrate the end of the epic tour.

It read: "9 million people, 893 days, 46 countries, 175 cities, 260 shows, 268 touring crew, 193265 miles travelled, 2 broken arms, 3 marriages, 4 babies. What a wild ride this Divide tour has been.

"The whole process of writing the album starting in 2015, then recording it in 2016, promoting it, setting out on the road to play it for all of you guys. It’s so weird to put it to bed and move on.

"Thank you to everyone involved in this whole Divide process, all the people who helped make the album, all the people who helped promote the album, all the fans who listened and came to watch, this wouldn’t be possible without you.

"Most of all I want to thank my fantastic touring team, who have given up their lives for 2 and a half years to help me achieve my dreams.

"Thank you for all of your hard work and constant friendship. The Divide tour - 2017-2019.

"Officially the biggest tour of all time, so weird to say that, and we survived it!"

In addition to the tour, which saw him rake in hundreds of millions (although he didn't pocket it all of course) Ed's been releasing singles, albums and songwriting for a wealth of artists including Justin Bieber, Anne-Marie and Rita Ora, which have brought in tens of millions in royalties.

Following Ed in the rich list is Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, 30, with an estimated wealth of £90m, the majority of which has been earned through his link to one of the most lucrative film franchises of all time.

In third place is One Direction star Harry Styles, who made the majority of his fortune while in the boyband, but has since gone on to enjoy a successful solo music career, a few acting roles and plenty of modelling deals.

The rest of the top 10 includes all of Harry’s One Direction bandmates, with Niall Horan, 26, in fifth place (£54.8 million), Louis Tomlinson, 27, in seventh place (£46 million), Liam Payne, 26, in eighth place (£44 million) and former band member Zayn Malik, 26, at number 10 (£38 million).