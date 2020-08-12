Who is Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn and is she pregnant?

Cherry Seaborn married Ed Sheeran in 2018. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

How old is Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn and when did they get married? Here's what you need to know...

Ed Sheeran likes to keep his relationship with Cherry Seaborn on the down low, rarely speaking about his wife.

But after it was recently reported they are expecting their first child, let’s take at what we know about Cherry and how she met her husband.

How old is Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn?

Cherry is 28-year-old and previously worked on Wall Street in New York.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have been together for five years. Picture: Getty Images

According to her LinkedIn page, she attended Duke University, which is located in Durham, North Carolina, in America.

She then went on to be a Technology & Digital Risk Manager and Risk Advisory, at Deloitte.

Cherry is also a keen hockey player, and was selected to play for England’s Under 18 national team, where she earned bronze and silver medals.

How did Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn meet and when did they get married?

Ed Sheeran and Cherry are childhood sweethearts and actually met at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk.

Ed is said to have had a crush on Cherry at the time, but when she left to go to America they went their separate ways.

The pair then decided to give their romance another go in 2015, and after six months in a long distance relationship, she moved back to the UK to be with him.

Deciding to keep their engagement private, Ed is said to have popped the question in 2017, with the pair marrying in a top secret ceremony just before Christmas 2018.

The small wedding was held at Ed's country estate, with only close friends and family scoring an invite.

Are Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting a baby?

In August 2020, it was reported that Cherry is expecting the couple’s’ first child.

A source told The Sun: “Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key.

“Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.

“They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer.

“It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.”

