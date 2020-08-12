Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague tipped for Strictly Come Dancing as ‘ban’ on reality stars is lifted

Molly-Mae Hague could be the latest celeb to sign up for Strictly. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Strictly could be set to lift its ban on reality TV stars, as Love Island winner Molly-Mae Hague is tipped to join the 2020 line up.

After a whirlwind year in the spotlight, Molly-Mae Hague could find herself on the Strictly Come Dancing floor this autumn.

BBC bosses were previously keen to keep reality stars out of the line up to focus on actors, sports people and musicians.

But it seems like producers may be about to lift the ban, as bookies put Love Island runner up Molly-Mae at odds of 3/1 to sign up.

Coral's John Hill told Mirror Online: "Molly-Mae was one of the stars of Love Island in 2019 and our betting suggests her next challenge could come on the Strictly dance floor this year.

"Although we wouldn't rule out Molly-Mae from shining up the dance floor, she is not amongst the early favourites to lift the Glitterball Trophy."

But 21-year-old Molly-Mae isn’t the only TV star who could be signing up for the family show this year, with Gemma Collins also a rumoured contestant.

Having already appeared on TOWIE, Celebs Go Dating and Dancing on Ice, new betting odds have placed her at almost 50/50 alongside other rumoured names including Mrs Hinch, Jack P. Shepherd and Stacey Solomon.

Coral rep John Hill explained to Express.co.uk: “Gemma Collins is no stranger to television entertainment shows and our betting clearly now suggests the TOWIE star is set to appear on Strictly this year.

“Collins is an outsider to win the Glitterball Trophy, however, such is her popularity, we expect her to make a deep run on the show.”

Over the past few years, Strictly has included social media influencers such as Saffron Barker and Joe Sugg, and signed up Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing in 2019.

Unfortunately, he was forced to quit after injuring his leg in rehearsals and was replaced by Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher who went on to win the show.

