Shirley Ballas says Strictly Come Dancing viewers will be ‘shocked’ by socially distanced series as she teases new details

Strictly Come Dancing will be back in the autumn with some brand new rules.

Shirley Ballas has teased there is something big in store for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

There has been doubt cast over the BBC reality show after social distancing rules came into force back in March.

But now judge Shirley has confirmed the show will be going ahead with some ‘shock moments’ that won’t disappoint.

After Strictly won the award for Best Entertainment programme at Virgin Media BAFTA Television Awards 2020, Shirley told us: “You can not miss it, they have got so many things lined up, it’s like ‘oh oh oh’.

“The BBC has done everything in their power to bring light and happiness to people and you will not be disappointed.”

When asked how the celebrities will be able to perform with new social distancing rules, she continued: “Inside the social distancing you have to be creative, the professionals will bring the most magnificent talents they can create.”

Before finally adding: “You are going to be quite shocked.”

There has also been reports that Bruno Tonioli won’t be able to take part in the 2020 series, due to his commitments in the US.

But Shirley assured us that the judge would do ‘everything in his power’ to appear on the show.

“All I can say is, I’ve known Bruno for 11 years and if he has to walk on water he will.”

“If he can’t safely fly then he won’t, but he will give his all to get there.”

This comes after reports the show would be cut down, with celebrities and professionals having to create ‘bubbles’.

BBC bosses have since confirmed that things will be a bit different this year.

A Strictly Come Dancing representative said: “The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”

