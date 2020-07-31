Who is Richard Ayoade? BAFTA presenter's career, wife and net worth revealed

Richard Ayoade is presenting the BAFTAs this year. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Is Richard Ayoade married and what TV shows has he been in? Here's what we know...

Richard Ayoade is presenting this year’s virtual BAFTA Awards 2020.

In a change to your average ceremony, all the awards will be accepted by their recipients virtually.

But Richard will be in the socially distanced studio along with some special guests.

So, who is Richard Ayoade, is he married and what is he worth? Find out everything...

Who is Richard Ayoade and how old is he?

Richard Ayoade is a 42-year-old TV presenter and comedian.

He attended Cambridge University where he was president of theatre group Footlights which has previously launched the careers of stars such as Olivia Colman and Stephen Fry.

He started his career as part of a group of up and coming comedians in the 90s and their cult TV hits included The Mighty Boosh, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace and Nathan Barley.

Richard is probably best known for playing Maurice Moss in The IT Crowd with Chris O’Dowd which first kicked off in 2006.

Since then, Richard has also directed films and music videos for the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Vampire Weekend.

He has also hosted shows such as the Big Fat Quiz Of The Year and 8 Out Of 10 Cats and has his own travel shows called Travel Man: 48 Hours in... and Gadget Man.

Read More: The BAFTAs 2020: Behind-the-scenes look at the first virtual ceremony

Richard is also the presenter of the reboot of 90s game show The Crystal Maze.

This isn’t the first time Richard has been to the BAFTAs as he actually won the award for Best Male Comedy Performance for his IT Crowd role in 2014.

Richard Ayoade and his wife Lydia Fox. Picture: PA Images

Who is Richard Ayoade’s wife?

Richard is married to actress and producer Lydia Fox.

The two met at University of Cambridge when Lydia came to see Richard in a theatre production.

The two married in 2007 and they have three children together.

What is Richard Ayoade’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Richard has a wealth of £1.5million thanks to his long spanning TV and comedy career.

Now Read: ITV launches new quiz show Winning Combination to rival The Chase and Tipping Point