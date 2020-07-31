ITV launches new quiz show Winning Combination to rival The Chase and Tipping Point

ITV is launching a new quiz show. Picture: BBC/ITV

Winning Combination is a brand new game show coming to ITV this autumn.

ITV has revealed a brand new quiz show is coming to their afternoon lineup.

Winning Combination is hosted by comedian Omid Djalili and will be played at tea time similar to The Chase and Tipping Point.

ITV confirmed the new show will come this autumn, as they said: "New for afternoons alongside brand new series of Judge Rinder, Tipping Point and The Chase is a new quiz show, Winning Combination, presented by actor and comedian Omid Djalili."

Winning Combination is expected to start at 3pm, replacing Tenable, before Tipping Point at 4pm and The Chase at 5pm.

Omid Djalili is presenting ITV's new quiz show Winning Combination. Picture: PA Images

Created by ITV Studios production outfit Potato, the format starts with nine contestants, who are assigned a number between one and nine.

Read More: The BAFTAs 2020: Behind-the-scenes look at the first virtual ceremony

They are then whittled down to a final four, and the combination of numbers they have been assigned represents the size of the jackpot they will play to win in a final round.

It means the highest prize money could be £9,876, while the lowest is £4,321.

This comes after ITV also confirmed that I'm A Celebrity, Britain's Got Talent and The Voice would all be making a comeback in the next few months.

BGT was put on hold earlier this year after the auditions stages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But production is now resuming, with a one-off catch up show and the semi-finals hitting our screens in the autumn.

I'm A Celeb will also definitely return later this year after doubts around whether celebrities will be able to travel due to COVID restrictions.

Similarly to BGT, The Voice will also be back, with ITV’s Director of Television Kevin Lygo saying: "We kept Coronation Streetand Emmerdale on air during the past few months, our Daytime has never performed better and we had brand new entertainment shows on a Saturday, every week.

"Now is the time to look forward to the autumn.

"ITV has some fantastic new programmes - from brand new drama, to both new and long established entertainment to trailblazing factual - all of which we are delighted to present and continue to keep the nation entertained."

Now Read: ITV confirm I'm A Celeb, Britain's Got Talent and The Voice will return very soon