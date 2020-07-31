The BAFTAs 2020: Behind-the-scenes look at the first virtual ceremony

31 July 2020, 11:25 | Updated: 31 July 2020, 11:31

The BAFTAs 2020 is a virtual ceremony
The BAFTAs 2020 is a virtual ceremony. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

How will the virtual BAFTAs work? And who is nominated? Here's what you need to know...

It might not be your average awards ceremony, but the BAFTAs 2020 is taking place virtually this year.

Unfortunately, this means there will be no glitzy red carpet or dramatic speeches - but we do get to peek inside the stars’ homes.

Presenter Richard Ayoade will be joined in the studio by some guest presenters (while following strict social distancing rules), while others stars will announce winners online.

The event will air on BBC One from 7pm, with a BAFTAs pre-show taking place at 6pm via live stream in place of a red carpet.

While Richard will hand out the 26 awards from a closed studio, all the nominees have already pre-recorded winning speeches in advance in case they win.

Richard Ayoade is presenting the BAFTAs 2020
Richard Ayoade is presenting the BAFTAs 2020. Picture: PA Images

This means the nominees won't actually need to do anything on the night, except watch to see if they have won or not!

There will be a special BAFTA for actor and producer Idris Elba who is being recognised for both his craft and for championing diversity and new talent.

And the ceremony will also see the likes of Greg Davies, Stacey Dooley, Jessica Hynes and Normal People duo Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal arriving at the studio to present awards.

Meanwhile, Jeff Goldblum, David Tennant, Michael Sheen Ruth Madeley, Billy Porter, Chris O'Dowd and even Kermit the Frog will be presenting prizes via video link.

There will also be a special performance from comedian Tim Minchin who has also been enlisted to sing two songs.

Despite there being no red carpet, photographer Rankin has directed a socially distanced photo shoot to capture the stars in their finery.

Among the nominees, Suranne Jones is up for a gong for her performance in Gentleman Jack, as well as Samantha Morton who played a single mother in I am Kirsty.

Katie McGlynn is on the shortlist for the must see moment prize, for Sinead Osbourne's death in Coronation Street, while Stephen Graham also made the cut for his role in Channel 4's The Virtues.

Callum Turner is also nominated in the Leading Actor category for The Capture, while Celebrity Gogglebox are up for Best Reality and constructed factual.

Speaking about the amazing shoot, Rankin said: "Despite the limitations, we have created a memorable series of photographs and it has been a real honour to capture some of the biggest TV stars in the intimacy of their own homes.

"To be able to virtually connect, direct, shoot and deliver these portraits without any physical interaction has been a fun challenge and our TV celebrities put on quite the performance for us!"

