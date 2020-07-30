This Morning hit with Ofcom complaints as guest says she won't work with obese people because they're 'lazy'

30 July 2020, 13:57

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes were not the only people shocked by Samantha Yardley's comments about hiring obese people.

Fitness writer Samantha Yardley caused outrage on This Morning last week when she appeared on the show to talk about her controversial views around obese people.

Samantha believes that life for an obese person should be made as difficult as possible to help push them to lose weight and get fitter.

Speaking to This Morning's Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, Samantha said: "We need to make it more inconvenient to be obese".

Following her appearance, it was revealed by Ofcom to The Sun Online that the segment had received 43 complaints.

Samantha said she thinks it should be harder for people to be obese
During her interview on the hit ITV morning show, Samantha admitted she would hire a thinner person over an obese person.

When asked why she would not employ someone overweight, she said: "If you look at the facts, people who are obese, they take nearly twice as many days off than those people in a healthy weight range, for a start, that's going to have a financial implication."

She went on to add: "From personal experience, having been larger, you are more lethargic and more lazy."

The fitness writer's comments sparked outrage online
Samantha said she believes she is not alone in her opinions, but that people are too scared to admit it.

The fitness expert, who is a size 10, said that she believes when people reach over a dress size of 16, they need to be "making lifestyle changes".

Alison Hammond snapped back at the woman's comments later in the show
Later in the show, Alison Hammond spoke up about the woman's comments, saying: "So what’s she saying, because I’m big she doesn’t want to work with me?"

She went on to add: "I’m not being funny, come and train me, babes. Let’s have a laugh, we’ll have fun. I’m not lazy, I'm up for it.

"I'll probably run rings around you! Come and train me, I’m up for it, how about that?"

