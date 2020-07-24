This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh issues children's face mask warning as new rules come into force

By Naomi Bartram

Dr Ranj has warned This Morning viewers about children wearing face masks.

As of today, face masks have been mandatory across the country, with shops and supermarkets requiring all customers to wear them.

However, now Dr Ranj has explained why young children aren’t included under the new guidance.

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning, the TV doctor said: "In England, it will be mandatory to wear [face coverings], the rules are slightly different in Northern Ireland, in Wales, in Scotland. So check your local guidance, I would say.

"Lots of people are wondering whether it's important or actually safe for children to wear them - and I would say the guidance is, any child over the age of 11 should wear them."

Dr Ranj appeared on This Morning to talk about face masks. Picture: ITV

"Under 11, you don't have to wear them."

He went on to warn: "Under the age of three, it's definitely not recommended,” adding that it is out of caution, not because wearing one reduces oxygen levels as there is no evidence to support this.

This comes after Public Health England warned parents not to buy babies and young children face masks due to the risk of choking or suffocation.

PHE said it had become aware that masks and coverings are being sold in shops and online aimed at youngsters.

But Professor Viv Bennett, chief nurse at the agency, said: “PHE has been made aware that face coverings for babies and very young children are available for sale in England.

“Guidance is clear that children under the age of three years should not wear face coverings or masks.

“These masks should not be used as they are potentially dangerous and can cause choking and suffocation.

“If you or your child is unwell with the symptoms of Covid-19, then you should get a test and stay at home until you get the result.

“If you are worried then you should call 111 or speak to your doctor.”

From Friday 24 July, face masks will be mandatory, and police have the power to impose fines for anybody refusing to comply.

Under the government guidance, fines could reach as high as £100, though they will be halved if paid within 14 days.

