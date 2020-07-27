This Morning travel expert slammed as 'irresponsible' for explaining Spain quarantine 'loophole'

By Naomi Bartram

Simon Calder told This Morning viewers they could avoid having to self isolate.

This Morning viewers have accused a travel expert of being ‘irresponsible’ after he pointed out how British holidaymakers can avoid having to quarantine.

The government announced over the weekend that anyone travelling back from mainland Spain or its surrounding islands will have to self-isolate for 14 days following an increase in coronavirus cases.

But speaking to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Simon Calder told a guest who is currently in Barcelona they could dodge the rule by moving around Europe.

Simon Calder was branded 'irresponsible' by This Morning viewers. Picture: ITV

He said: "The only way to reduce the two weeks of quarantine you have to serve when returning here is to, believe it or not, leave the country again. To go to France, to Italy, or to anywhere else you like."

Ruth then asked if she was ‘being stupid’ by not understanding the advice, but Simon said that he ‘didn't make the rules,’ before adding: "They can, if they want to, leave their homes, catch the train to the airport and get on a flight to somewhere else."

Clearly shocked by the advice, Ruth went on to warn viewers to follow the Government's quarantine guidance at all times, as she clarified: “It's a grey area, and as a programme we have to go with the government advice, which is if you're coming back to Spain you have to quarantine for 14 days.”

Holidaymakers must quarantine when they get back from Spain. Picture: PA Images

And it seems as though viewers were just as confused, with one writing on Twitter: "So irresponsible of #ThisMorning to be actively sharing ways to take advantage of the guideline loopholes.”

"Absolutely appalled with this morning today basically promoting skivving the quarantine #thismorning,” said another.

While a third added: "Simon Calder’s advice on This morning, presents a danger to public health!"

This comes after travellers returning to the UK from Spain were told they must quarantine for a fortnight.

Holidaymakers will have to give an address to officials when they return and could face a £1,000 fine if they break the rules.

And the Foreign Secretary has also warned more countries could be removed from the UK's quarantine-free travel list if they see a spike in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Dominic Raab said: "I’m not going to tell people what they should and shouldn’t do; they should follow the advice", but he added that he would be 'staying home' this summer.

