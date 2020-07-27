More countries could be removed from quarantine-free travel list, Foreign Secretary warns

27 July 2020, 08:24 | Updated: 27 July 2020, 08:48

Dominic Raab warned that there's 'no guarantee' more countries won't be removed
Dominic Raab warned that there's 'no guarantee' more countries won't be removed. Picture: PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Dominic Raab has said there are 'no guarantees' that more countries won't be removed from the travel 'safe list'.

More countries could be removed from the UK's quarantine-free travel list if they see a spike in coronavirus cases, the Foreign Secretary has warned.

On Sunday (26 July), Spain became the first country to be taken off the 'safe list' of countries that Brits can visit without having to quarantine for two weeks on their arrival home - and there are now concerns that more could follow suit.

Read more: Martin Lewis issues urgent travel advice for those going on holiday to Spain

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "I’m not going to tell people what they should and shouldn’t do; they should follow the advice", but he added that he would be 'staying home' this summer.


Brits returning to the UK from Spain now have to quarantine for two weeks on their arrival
Brits returning to the UK from Spain now have to quarantine for two weeks on their arrival. Picture: PA

Mr Raab continued: "As we’ve found with Spain, we can’t give a guarantee.

‘All we can say is we’ve got this Joint Biosecurity Centre, we monitor the risk in real time, we take decisive swift action and so there is an element of uncertainty this summer if people go abroad."

Mr Raab also defended the short-notice of the decision, which was announced on Saturday afternoon.

Read more: This Morning's Dr Ranj Singh issues children's face mask warning as new rules come into force

He said: "The reason this was taken at reasonably short-notice was the spike in Spain that we’ve responded to … so it was the real-time response, the data we were getting from Spain (meant) we had to respond very swiftly.

The government has said there are 'no guarantees' more countries won't be removed from the list
The government has said there are 'no guarantees' more countries won't be removed from the list. Picture: PA

"The cases in Spain, the data came we got was on the Friday, showed a big jump right across mainland Spain, that was then assessed yesterday afternoon and we took the decision as swiftly as we could.

"And we can’t make apologies for doing so.

"We must be able to take swift, decisive action, particularly in relation to localised, or internationally in relation to Spain or a particular country, where we see we must take action.

"Otherwise, we risk re-infection into the UK, potentially a second wave here and then another lockdown."

NOW READ:

Government release official face mask exception cards for shoppers with disabilities

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Brits returning to the UK from Ibiza will still have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival

Are Ibiza, Tenerife, Majorca and Gran Canaria included in the Spain quarantine rule?

News

Sainsbury's is trialling a virtual queueing system

Sainsbury’s trials virtual queuing system so customers won’t have to wait outside
A bride-to-be has been blasted for asking her cousin to pay £350 for a dress

Bride branded ‘disgraceful’ after making her cousin pay £350 for dress she didn't choose
Martin Lewis has issued a warning for holidaymakers heading to Spain

Martin Lewis issues urgent travel advice for those going on holiday to Spain

News

Salons in England will soon be allowed to do face treatments (stock images)

When will beauty salons open for face treatments in England?

Trending on Heart

Shaughna showed off her weight loss before entering the Love Island villa

Shaughna Phillips weight loss journey: Before and after Love Island star's shock body transformation

TV & Movies

Ian Beale was homeless in 2019

How did EastEnders' Ian Beale become homeless and what happened to him?
Piers Morgan will return to GMB

When is Piers Morgan back on Good Morning Britain?

Good Morning Britains' Dr Sarah Jarvis clears up Spain quarantine rules for families

Good Morning Britain's Dr Sarah Jarvis clears up Spain quarantine rules for families
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back in September

When are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back on This Morning?
Katie Price has jetted off to Turkey with her family

Katie Price jets off on Turkey holiday with boyfriend and kids as Harvey recovers at home