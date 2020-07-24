Government release official face mask exception cards for shoppers with disabilities

24 July 2020, 10:55 | Updated: 24 July 2020, 11:38

The Government have released official face mask exception cards which can be printed
The Government have released official face mask exception cards which can be printed. Picture: Getty/GOV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The cards can be printed or kept on a phone for disabled people exempt from wearing face masks in shops.

The Government have released a collection of official face mask exception cards for those not required to cover up.

Published today on the GOV.uk website, there is a collection of different cards for a range of people with different needs.

The cards can be printed and worn as a badge, or saved and kept on your phone.

The cards read: "I am exempt from wearing a face covering", with another message that reads: "Be kind. Keep your distance. Thank you for understanding."

READ MORE: Government to ban junk food adverts before 9pm in a bid to tackle obesity

From July 24, people have to wear face coverings in shops in England
From July 24, people have to wear face coverings in shops in England. Picture: Getty

People can also print off badges that read: "Please remove your face covering so I can understand you better."

On the Government website, they explain that some people may feel more comfortable showing something that says they do not need to wear a face covering.

They said that wearing a badge that says you are exempt from wearing a mask is a personal choice, and not necessary in law.

The badges can be printed off or saved to your mobile phone
The badges can be printed off or saved to your mobile phone. Picture: GOV.uk

They added: "Those who have an age, health or disability reason to not wear a face covering should not be routinely asked to provide any written evidence of this. Written evidence includes exemption cards."

This comes after it was announced two weeks ago England would be making face coverings mandatory in shops, after Scotland made the same changes to guidelines.

The Government have said it is a personal choice if you want to wear a badge
The Government have said it is a personal choice if you want to wear a badge. Picture: GOV.uk

People are now expected to wear coverings on public transport and in any shops they visit.

You can print or save an exempt card from the GOV.uk website here.

READ MORE: Full list of places face masks will be compulsory in England from 24 July

