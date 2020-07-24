Government to ban junk food adverts before 9pm in a bid to tackle obesity

24 July 2020, 07:38 | Updated: 24 July 2020, 07:46

Boris Johnson reportedly plans to ditch fast food adds before the watershed
Boris Johnson reportedly plans to ditch fast food adds before the watershed. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Boris Johnson is set to unveil his new plans next week after it was revealed obese people are more likely to die from coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning on banning junk food adverts online and on TV before the watershed.

According to The Sun, even supermarkets and shops could be prohibited from advertising unhealthy foods and drinks in their stores.

The new plans will be introduced in a bid to get Britain fit, after it was revealed obese people are more likely to die from COVID-19.

It has been reported the new obesity strategy will be unveiled on Monday.

Boris Johnson is said to be announcing the new plans on Monday
Boris Johnson is said to be announcing the new plans on Monday. Picture: PA

New restrictions will also see a ban on marketing for food and drinks high in fat and sugar, such as chocolates, sweets and milkshakes.

Boris and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are hoping to ban both online and TV junk food adverts before 9PM to help people "make better choices", a source told The Sun.

The plans will also reportedly change deals in shops, with offers like 'buy one, get one free' banned on unhealthy foods and drinks.

The new plans come after it was revealed obese people were more likely to die from COVID-19
The new plans come after it was revealed obese people were more likely to die from COVID-19. Picture: Getty

The new plans have not been received well by everyone.

Chief Executive of the Advertising Association, Stephen Woodford, said: "Speculation that the Government intends to introduce bans on high fat, salt & sugar (HFSS) advertising would be in direct conflict with its own evidence that such restrictions would have minimal impact on obesity levels.

"These measures, if introduced, would have significant economic impact at a time when the economy is already under strain due to COVID-19, with thousands of jobs under threat across the UK’s media, advertising, food and retail sectors.

"The Government must reconsider any proposals which could damage the recovery, jobs, and people’s livelihoods, just at the very moment everyone is working so hard to recover.”

