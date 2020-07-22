Breaking News

Families to be reunited as care homes are allowed to reopen for visits

Families will be able to be reunited after months. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Family and friend visits to care homes in England are set to resume after they were banned amid the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

People in England will be able to visit their loved ones in care homes once again, it has been announced.

This comes after months of the Government discouraging families from seeing their elderly relatives amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Visits to care homes will resume in specific residences once local authorities and local public health directors say it is safe to do so.

Matt Hancock announced 'we are now able to carefully and safely allow visits to care homes'. Picture: Getty

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said: "I know how painful it has been for those in care homes not being able to receive visits from their loved ones throughout this period.

"We are now able to carefully and safely allow visits to care homes, which will be based on local knowledge and circumstances for each care home."

He added: "It is really important that we don’t undo all of the hard work of care homes over the last few months while ensuring families and friends can be safely reunited, so we have put in place guidance that protects everyone."

Care homes have been closed to visits for months now. Picture: Getty

While this is great news for many people who have been kept apart from their parents, friends or grandparents, the new guidance says visits should be limited to 'one single constant visitor'.

The Government is also asking people to consider being reunited outdoors instead of inside in some care homes, if possible.

Visits to care homes will resume in specific residences once local authorities and local public health directors say it is safe to do so. Picture: Getty

If you are visiting someone in a care home, you should wear a face covering and make sure to wash your hands regularly.

The new guidance on visiting care homes can be found on the Government's website.

