UK signs early access deal for 90 million doses of coronavirus vaccine

By Alice Dear

The Government have entered into a partnership with pharmaceutical companies currently trialling COVID-19 vaccines.

They are working with BioNtech and Pfizer, as well as Valneva, who are both developing on their own vaccines for the virus.

Included in the 90 million doses deal is 30 million does of the vaccine currently being developed by BioNtech and Pfizer.

This vaccine development has reacher Phase 2 trials.

60 million doses of the Valneva vaccine have also been secured, with potential to extend that number by 40 million if the vaccine works, is safe and suitable.

The UK Government also have a third deal with AstraZeneca, who are currently developing a coronavirus treatment which neutralises antibodies.

This will be essential for protecting those who cannot use a vaccine.

This morning, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told Sky News that a vaccine is "the best and safest route out of the crisis".

He added: "It's right that the government is making the investment and placing these orders with these vaccines, so we have a range of options.

"So we're one of the countries that's best placed, as we come out of this pandemic, to be able to offer a broad range of vaccines that are going to protect this country for the future."

This all depends of course if the vaccines work, information we do not yet know as trials and developments continue.

