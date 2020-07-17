The 10 areas worst hit with coronavirus and potentially facing local lockdowns revealed

The latest results show that the weekly rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in Leicester had dropped. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

New data from Public Health England have revealed which towns and cities have the highest COVID-19 rates.

This week, new figures were published by Public Health England revealing an updated list of the areas with the highest coronavirus rates.

The results showed that Leicester is still at the top of the board, as the city remains under a strict local lockdown.

Leicestershire became one of the first areas to go into lockdown under the Government's new 'whack-a-mole' strategy, and that have since warned that worrying rises in other areas could lead them to the same fate.

New figures were published by Public Health England revealing an updated list of the areas with the highest coronavirus rates. Picture: Getty

The latest results showed that the weekly rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in Leicester was 116, which is down from the previous week which was 141.3

Just below Leicester in the table is Rochdale, with 32.7, Bradford with 31.8 and Kirklees with 29.9.

Just below them is Barnsley and Blackburn, both with 24.2 weekly coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

The results showed that Leicester is still at the top of the list. Picture: Getty

Rotherham has 21.5, Bedford 19.8, Oldham 19.1, Barnsley 17.1 and finally Peterborough with 16.9.

The overall conclusion of the new data shows that numbers of cases are "continuing to decline or remain stable".

While there is currently no talk of putting any of these areas under a local lockdown, the Government have warned that if figures get dangerously high, they could result to these measures.

You can find a list of the figures below.

Weekly rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the top 10 areas hit worst by COVID-19:

Leicester - 116

Rochdale - 32.7

Bradford - 31.8

Kirklees - 29.9

Blackburn - 24.4

Rotherham – 21.5

Bedford - 19.8

Oldham - 19.1

Barnsley - 17.1

Peterborough - 16.9

