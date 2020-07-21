How do I stop my glasses steaming up when wearing a face mask?

Glass-wears are struggling with fogging issues while wearing face masks. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

People are struggling to wear face masks on public transport and in shops as their glasses often steam up, here's how you can fix the issue.

Face masks have become mandatory in England for people using public transport, and will soon be compulsory in shops from July 24.

People across the UK are wearing face coverings in order to help protect themselves and others from the coronavirus outbreak.

However, many glass-wears are facing the same issue as they get on the train, bus, or pop to the shops – steamed glasses.

People's glasses are steaming up while wearing face coverings because most of your warm breath escapes from the top of the mask or covering, which causes steaming on the lenses when your breath hits the cold glass.

READ MORE: UK signs early access deal for 90 million doses of coronavirus vaccine

There are many ways you can stop your glasses from fogging up while wearing a mask. Picture: Getty

There are many things you can do to stop your glasses steaming up from face masks.

Specsavers advise that you make sure you mask fits snugly first, as this "protects against any airborne particles" and also "stops too much breath from escaping and fogging your lenses".

They also suggest tightening the mask around you nose, as this is where most of the breath leaves the mask.

You can also try and push your exhales down into the mask while wearing it in order to stop the amount of breath escaping from the top.

Glasses could also need a clean if they are regularly fogging up.

Specsavers suggest using a cloth and cleaning spray to clean the lenses if it has been a while since they were last shown some attention.

Try giving your glasses a good clean to avoid fogging. Picture: Getty

You can also switch to contact lenses if the issue is becoming too much for you.

Specsavers explain: "If none of the above tips are helpful, it might be worth switching to contact lenses for the time being.

"This eliminates any worry that your vision might be impaired by steamy lenses, which is especially important if you’re at work where it might be difficult to keep defogging your lenses."

READ NOW: Dr Hilary shares easy soap hack to stop your glasses steaming up under face masks