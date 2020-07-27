When are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back in September. Picture: ITV/Instagram

When are Holly and Phil returning to This Morning? Find out everything...

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are currently taking a break from This Morning after working hard during the pandemic.

While lots of TV shows were put on hold - including EastEnders, Loose Women and Coronation Street - the daytime telly programme kept audiences going through lockdown.

The hosting pair fronted their last show on Friday (July 10) so they could spend some time with their families on their annual summer holiday.

But when will Holly and Phil return to This Morning? Here’s what we know…

Holly and Phil will be back on This Morning in September. Picture: ITV

When are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back on This Morning?

It has not been confirmed exactly when Holly and Phil will be back - but it is usually the first week of September.

This means the pair will return to our screens on either Monday 31st August, or Monday 7th September.

At the moment, This Morning is in the very capable hands of Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford through the summer, with special guests on Fridays.

Holly announced her break from TV on Instagram, while thanking all the cast and crew.

She said: "Thank you for staying with us over the last 109 days. The team have adapted and had plan a, b, c and d in place just in case...Some days we didn’t know If we’d have the content to fill the show, but somehow we always managed it and even had a few laughs along the way.

"You see us, but we feel that you are there with us, every single show... @thismorning holds a mirror up to life and reflects the mood of what we are all feeling."

She also added a special thank you to best friend Phil, saying he was "metaphorically holding her hand”, before adding: "See you in September".

Fans have been missing the presenting duo already, with one Tweeting: “Where is holly and phil i miss them so much.”

“Thank you Phil and Holly for keeping the nation going hope you both have a well earned fab break will miss you but see you in September xx,” said another.

