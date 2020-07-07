Woman who injects filler into her face clashes with cosmetic surgeon on This Morning

7 July 2020, 12:15 | Updated: 7 July 2020, 12:22

Anastasiia Pokreshchuk appeared on This Morning to defend her face fillers.

A doctor was left gobsmacked on This Morning on Tuesday when a guest confessed she regularly injects her own face with filler.

Anastasiia Pokreshchuk, 31, from Kiev, Ukraine, appeared on the show to talk to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about her transformation.

When asked why she decided to take such drastic action to change her appearance, Anastasiia said: "I love this look you know.

"I was like a grey mouse before. My nose was too big and now that I have big lips and big cheeks, it looks great."

Anastasiia Pokreshchuk defended her face fillers
Anastasiia Pokreshchuk defended her face fillers. Picture: ITV

Phillip went on to point out she runs the risk of infection, permanent disfigurement, or even death by injecting herself.

To which she replied: "No... yes it can be dangerous but I do it with doctors and now I'm learning in an online school.

Read More: Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her navy floral dress from Beulah

“Die? No. Everything is sterilised when I'm doing this. I do it like a doctor."

Defending her look, she added: “Of course I have more attention with my fillers, but I don't think this is all about my cheeks, I've become more self confident and more satisfied.

Anastasiia Pokreshchuk spoke to Holly and Phil on This Morning
Anastasiia Pokreshchuk spoke to Holly and Phil on This Morning. Picture: ITV

"My mum thinks this is a little bit crazy but what can she do? No regrets! I'm happy with my cheeks."

Despite Holly pointing out ‘it’s her face and her choice,’ cosmetic surgeon Alex Karidis was quick to warn Anastasiia against her home injections.

He said: "There's a reason why injectable fillers are administered by experienced medical practitioners.

“Just because something is non surgical, doesn’t mean it is non medical.

Alex Karidis was gobsmacked by Anastasiia's fillers
Alex Karidis was gobsmacked by Anastasiia's fillers. Picture: ITV

"It takes a lot of skill and knowledge to do these, you should always make sure you’re in an environment where this can be done safely - not a kitchen or bathroom."

Going on to discuss the risks, Alex said: "There's always potential complications that can occur even in experienced hands, such as allergic reactions, infections and even blindness.

"The difference is an experienced injector can identify these problems and address them.

"For someone to start injecting these on their own is madness really.”

Now Read: Couple on track to make £30 million after setting up hand sanitiser business just 12 weeks ago

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Dead to Me season three is on the way, but it will be the last one

Dead to Me season 3: Everything we know so far from release date to storyline and cast
Love Island Australia's Eden Dally is now a dad

Love Island Australia's Eden Dally is now a dad after welcoming son with Married at First Sight girlfriend
Dead to Me will be back for a third and final series, Netflix have confirmed

Netflix's Dead to Me renewed for third and final series

What happened to Eden and Erin from Love Island?

Love Island Australia: Are Eden Dally and Erin Barnett still together now?
A couple's hand sanitiser business is set to make £30million

Couple on track to make £30 million after setting up hand sanitiser business just 12 weeks ago

Trending on Heart

Your kid begging for a pup might not be such a bad thing after all!

Owning a puppy keeps children out of trouble, new study reveals

Lifestyle

Some Spanish beaches were closed over the weekend (stock images)

Spanish beaches closing: What beaches in Spain closed and which areas are in lockdown?

News

The most popular 'staycation' destinations have been revealed (stock images)

Airbnb reveals the most popular 'staycation' destinations for 2020

Travel

Royal Mint have revealed a new coin in honour of Elton John

Royal Mint honours Elton John with new limited edition coins

Demand for Spanish holidays is set to surge in the coming weeks

Travel expert issues warning to Brits booking Spain holidays this year

News