Woman who injects filler into her face clashes with cosmetic surgeon on This Morning

Anastasiia Pokreshchuk appeared on This Morning to defend her face fillers.

A doctor was left gobsmacked on This Morning on Tuesday when a guest confessed she regularly injects her own face with filler.

Anastasiia Pokreshchuk, 31, from Kiev, Ukraine, appeared on the show to talk to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about her transformation.

When asked why she decided to take such drastic action to change her appearance, Anastasiia said: "I love this look you know.

"I was like a grey mouse before. My nose was too big and now that I have big lips and big cheeks, it looks great."

Anastasiia Pokreshchuk defended her face fillers. Picture: ITV

Phillip went on to point out she runs the risk of infection, permanent disfigurement, or even death by injecting herself.

To which she replied: "No... yes it can be dangerous but I do it with doctors and now I'm learning in an online school.

“Die? No. Everything is sterilised when I'm doing this. I do it like a doctor."

Defending her look, she added: “Of course I have more attention with my fillers, but I don't think this is all about my cheeks, I've become more self confident and more satisfied.

Anastasiia Pokreshchuk spoke to Holly and Phil on This Morning. Picture: ITV

"My mum thinks this is a little bit crazy but what can she do? No regrets! I'm happy with my cheeks."

Despite Holly pointing out ‘it’s her face and her choice,’ cosmetic surgeon Alex Karidis was quick to warn Anastasiia against her home injections.

He said: "There's a reason why injectable fillers are administered by experienced medical practitioners.

“Just because something is non surgical, doesn’t mean it is non medical.

Alex Karidis was gobsmacked by Anastasiia's fillers. Picture: ITV

"It takes a lot of skill and knowledge to do these, you should always make sure you’re in an environment where this can be done safely - not a kitchen or bathroom."

Going on to discuss the risks, Alex said: "There's always potential complications that can occur even in experienced hands, such as allergic reactions, infections and even blindness.

"The difference is an experienced injector can identify these problems and address them.

"For someone to start injecting these on their own is madness really.”

