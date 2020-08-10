Strictly Come Dancing 2020’s major new format changes revealed - including no entourages or group routines

There will be a lot of changes on Strictly Come Dancing this year. Picture: PA Images

Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens later this year looking a little different.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic putting a stop to many TV shows, Strictly Come Dancing will be going ahead this autumn.

But due to strict social distancing rules, there will be a long list of adjustments to 2020’s instalment of the BBC show.

In fact, according to The Sun, bosses have devised 100 new format changes in order to abide by the government’s guidelines currently in place.

It was previously revealed that the new Strictly series will have reduced episodes, starting later than the usual September launch.

Strictly Come Dancing will look very different this year. Picture: PA Images

But other changes include only a quarter of the crew working backstage, and judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli having to ditch their entourage.

The ‘chemistry circle’ - which is used to pair the professional dancers with their celebrities - will also be scrapped, as well as group dances.

According to a source, professional dancers and their celebrity partners will also have to train in a nearby studio, while big-name music acts are also banned from performing.

The insider told The Sun: “Preparing for this year’s show is a huge headache. The goalposts keep moving, so the big decisions are being left to the last minute so we’re as up to date as possible.

“Making one hit series is hard enough. As things stand, we are having to plan for hundreds.

“The slightest change to the rules could have a massive impact on how the show is filmed.”

The pandemic has also thrown doubt over whether Bruno will be able to return to the show as he is currently self-isolating in his LA home.

However, head judge Shirley recently told us that Bruno will ‘walk on water’ to get to show.

The celebrities and their Strictly professionals will have to train in an empty studio. Picture: PA Images

Speaking to Heart.co.uk and other press following the BBC dance show’s win at the Virgin Media BAFTA Television Awards 2020, Shirley said: “All I can say is, I've known Bruno 11 years. If there is a way to fly backwards and forwards, he will find the way. If he has to walk on water, he will.

“But if it's not safe, then that's a different situation. But I know Bruno and Bruno will fly his little arms to (get there).

“I love him so much, and I know that he will give his all to get there.”

There has also been talk over whether the dancers will have to wear masks, as this has already been implemented on Dancing With The Stars in Germany.

