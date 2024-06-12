What is Pink's net worth? Her incredible earnings revealed

Pink has accumulated a cast wealth over the years. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How much does Pink earn and what is her net worth? Here is everything we know about the singer's wealth.

Pink is currently on her Summer Carnival 2024 tour which sees her visit locations such as Cardiff, London, Dublin, Liverpool and Glasgow.

Playing hits such as Raise Your Glass, Get the Party Started and So What, the 44-year-old superstar will be delighting fans around the UK throughout June. While she's on tour it's clear that there is no expense spared when it comes performing, with the star certain to have invested quite a bit of money into the show.

As well as her successful singing career, Pink has dipped her toes into acting, advertising and winemaking as a way on increasing her vast wealth. With all of these business ventures, many supporters have been wondering how much Pink earns.

What is Pink's net worth? Here is everything we know about her earnings.

Pink is on tour in 2024. Picture: Getty

Pink's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pink's net worth is estimated to be $200 million which translates to around £157million.

After starting her music career in 1995, Pink has gone on to achieve worldwide success, topping the charts across the globe. Her collection of hit songs are certain to have earned her a pretty penny over the years, as well as the various tours she has embarked on since her debut.

As well as her successful solo career, Pink has also collaborated with musical icons like Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Steven Tyler and Rag 'n' Bone Man.

Pink began her career in 1995. Picture: Alamy

However music isn't the only venture Pink has managed to tackle during her decades-long career.

The American singer has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films such as Happy Feet and Thanks for Sharing, while also lending her voice for various movie soundtracks including The Greatest Showman, Alice Through the Looking Glass and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

Pink has sang for various films over the years. Picture: Getty

Pink has also collaborated with brands such as CoverGirl, Pepsi, Sony and the NBA which are sure to have added weight to her considerable net worth.

In 2013 Pink purchased a vineyard in Santa Barbara County, before going on to launch her own brand of wine 'Two Wolves'.

Philanthropy is close to Pink's heart, with the mother-of-two teaming up with charities such as The Prince's Trust, UNICEF, World Animal Protection and Black Lives Matter over the years.