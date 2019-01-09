Celebrity weight loss transformations: From Ferne McCann to Scarlett Moffatt and Charlotte Crosby

The most shocking celebrity weight loss transformations revealed. Picture: Instagram @charlottegshore @hollygshore @fernemccann

By Alice Dear

Celebrities including Vicky Pattison, Holly Hagan and Ferne McCann have left fans shocked with their figure transformations over the years.

Ferne McCann recently made a name for herself as a fitness guru after getting in shape following the birth of her daughter, Sunday.

The former TOWIE star has been showing off her full transformation after releasing her new workout DVD, Fit As Ferne.

However, the reality TV star is not the only celebrity who has transformed over the years.

From Scarlett Moffatt to Holly Hagan, take a look:

Scarlett Moffatt revealed the extent of her transformation with a before and after picture . Picture: Instagram @scarlettmoffatt

Scarlett Moffatt

Googlebox and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star Scarlett Moffatt made headlines in 2016 after losing a considerable amount of weight.

Following her shocking transformation, the brunette beauty released her own workout DVD, called Scarlett Moffatt’s Super Slim Me Plan.

In 2017, Scarlett shared a before and after snap on her Instagram page writing: “So happy I became a healthier more confident me.”

Holly Hagan released her own weight loss programme after dropping the pounds . Picture: Instagram @hollygshore

Holly Hagan shared a before and after picture on her social media . Picture: Instagram @hollygshore

Holly Hagan

In 2017, Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan dropped four dress sizes after changing her lifestyle.

Holly had previously blamed her weight gain on a “poor junk diet”.

Vicky Pattison’s former co-star dropped the pounds by working out and switching to a clean, healthy meal plan.

To help her fans achieve the same results, Holly launched a 12 week programme to help people get in shape, Holly’s Body Bible.

Ferne McCann has recently released her own fitness DVD Fit As Ferne . Picture: Instagram @fernemccan

Ferne McCann

Following the birth of her daughter, Sunday, Ferne McCann transformed her figure.

The former TOWIE star switched up her diet and worked out regularly to achieve her current wash-board abs.

In 2018, Ferne’s workout DVD Fit As Ferne was released as the star continued to show off the results of her new lifestyle.

Vicky Pattison went from a size 16 to 6 in 2013. Picture: Instagram @vickypattison

Vicky Pattison

Geordie Shore and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner Vicky Pattison lost an impressive three stone in five months back in 2013.

Vicky went from a size 16 to a size 6 and released a workout video, 7 Day Slim.

Charlotte Crosby's weight loss DVD became a best seller . Picture: Instagram @charlottegshore

Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby revealed her slimmed down figure in 2015.

Off the back of the positive response, Charlotte released her workout DVDs, Charlotte Crosby's 3 Minute Belly Blitz and Bum Blitz Fitness Workout.

The DVDs were instant bestsellers, as was the star’s healthy eating cookbook Live Fast Lose Weight: 80 recipes for a healthy lifestyle.