Jade Goody documentary viewers horrified as she's told she has cancer on TV

Channel 4's Jade: The Reality star who changed Britain concluded last night

Viewers of the final chapter of the Jade Goody documentary were horrified last night after it was revealed that she was told she had cancer while being filmed for a TV show.

Jade, who later died of cervical cancer in 2009, was informed of her diagnosis while she was a contestant of India's version of Big Brother.

In scenes aired on Bigg Boss in 2008, she was called into the Diary Room and told she had a call from her doctor.

Jade Goody was told she had cancer on TV. Picture: Viacom 18

She was seen wiping tears after being given the devastating news, and subtitles read: "Jade, you're going to be OK"

Jade later revealed her shock at the fact the scenes were filmed, saying: "I had no idea that that conversation was being filmed… it was not right".

Viewers were also horrified, with one writing: "Wow I can't believe she was told she had cancer on a reality tv show...f***ing hell 😡."

Another added: "Whatever you think about #JadeGoody being told you've got cancer on live TV was wrong. Reality television has a lot to answer for."

Jade was called into the Diary Room and told she has cancer. Picture: Viacom 18

And a third wrote: "Thats shocking telling #jadegoody she had cancer on camera that should of stopped being filmed."

Jade passed away on March 22 2009 with her mum and husband by her side.