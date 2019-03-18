Jack Tweed confirms he's back in touch with Jade Goody's sons after feud with Jeff Brazier

Jack Tweed is back in touch with his late wife's Jade Goody's sons, who he lost touch with because of a feud with their father Jeff Brazier.

Jade, who married Jack just before she passed away from cervical cancer in 2009, has two sons - Bobby, 15, and Freddy, 14, with ex Jeff Brazier, who had banned them from seeing an increasingly out-of-control Jack from seeing them after their mother's death.

Jack, who ended up in jail in that period, has revealed that he's now 'sorted himself out' and got a job working as a builder - and as a result us now allowed supervised visits with the kids.

He told OK! magazine: "Jeff stopped me from seeing the boys. At that time, I was getting into trouble and I was off the rails - so Jeff was probably right to do that.

"Now he’s seen I’ve sorted myself out, so he got in touch and said the boys had been asking about me.

"They came around to mine for tea and Jeff was there so it felt like an awkward first date!"

Jack and Jade tied the knot in 2009 following a three year romance, but Jade sadly died a month after the wedding.

And just one month after Jade died, Jack was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for assaulting a taxi driver.

He previously spoke to The Sun about his heartache about not being able to see the kids, saying: "I brought them up for four years. Jeff used to only be around once a month for the weekend".

