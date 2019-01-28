Jade Goody's mum STILL sleeps with tragic star's nightie... a decade after cancer death

Jade Goody passed away in March 2009. Picture: Getty

Big Brother star Jade Goody tragically died of cervical cancer in 2009

Jackiey Budden has spoken of her turmoil over her daughter Jade Goody's death, revealing that she still sleeps with her nighty as it 'gives her strength'.

She added: “It still smells of her. I often put it in my bed. And when I have it I feel close to my Jade again.”

And opening up about her tragic loss, she continued to the Mirror: “When she passed, I was the one who cleaned her. I wish I had never done it because the flashback never goes away and it’s awful.

“Her back was purple and blue. I had never been in that situation before.

Jackiey Budden and Jack Tweed at Jade's funeral. Picture: PA

“I washed her and cleaned her and when the body man came I left her face open."

Jade Goody's death led to a national outpouring of grief, as well as a surge of women attending their smear tests.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2008, and died on 22 March 2009 - just seven months after she was told about her illness while appearing on Big Brother India.

As well as her mum Jackiey, Jade left behind two sons - Bobby and Freddie, now 15 and 14.

They live with their dad Jeff Brazier, who recently opened up about the difficulties of spending Christmas without their mother.

Speaking in a video posted to Twitter, he said: “It took two Christmases to work out that it didn’t matter how many presents we had under the tree.

Jade Goody first appeared on Big Brother in 2002. Picture: Getty

"If we didn’t recognise their loss then it felt like there was an elephant in the room.

"We make the day about the loss first and foremost, their mum and make it about the occasion secondary to that.

“My children want to celebrate Christmas but it’s just different. But it’s OK that it’s different.”

