Jeff Brazier opens up about how he and his sons celebrate Christmas without Jade Goody

Jeff and his sons Freddy and Bobby. Picture: Instagram

Jade tragically died of cervical cancer in 2009

Jeff Brazier has posted a heartfelt video to Twitter opening up about celebrating Christmas with his family without Jade Goody, who sadly passed away nine years ago.

In the video, which was posted in response to his followers asking how he copes with grief over the festive period, he spoke about how he and his sons Bobby, 15, and Freddie, 14, remember Jade, who died aged 27, on Christmas Day.

He said: “It took two Christmases to work out that it didn’t matter how many presents we had under the tree.

"If we didn’t recognise their loss then it felt like there was an elephant in the room.

"We make the day about the loss first and foremost, their mum and make it about the occasion secondary to that.

“My children want to celebrate Christmas but it’s just different. But it’s OK that it’s different.”

Jeff also reflected on the effort Jade would go to to give their sons a magical Christmas, saying: “I was never as good at Christmas as Jade was.

“She went to extreme measures. She made fake footprints in the snow. It’s not something I would go to that length to do because I’m not as creative as Jade was.”

Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier in 2002. Picture: Getty

He also revealed that he and his sons still have 'monthly discussion' about Jade, saying: “You might think ten years later it’s surely going to be calming down a bit and they’ll be used to it and it’ll cause them less pain.

“But the truth is they’re going through teenage changes.

“You know you love your children. But what happens when the unknown starts to present itself? What do you do when they’re crying for their mum?

“What do you do when they’re being naughty because they’re upset about losing their mum?”

Jade died on 22 March 2009 just seven months after she was told she had cervical cancer while she was appearing on Big Brother India.

