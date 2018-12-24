Teacher reveals heartfelt Christmas present from pupil who 'had nothing to give'

A teacher revealed that a pupil gave her a pack of carefully selected pieces from her breakfast cereal for Christmas (stock image). Picture: Getty

A teacher in the US has posted on Facebook about a touching Christmas present she received from a student who could not afford one

Rachel Uretsky-Pratt, 24, who teaches third grade in Washington, implored her Facebook followers to put things into perspective after posting a photo of the pack of carefully selected marshmallows from Lucky Charm cereal that a pupil gave her for Christmas.

The school that Rachel works at provides free breakfasts and free or reduced-price lunches for its pupils.

As the pupil could not afford to buy her a gift, she carefully selected the tastiest marshmallows in her breakfast cereal and packaged them up instead.

The pupil carefully selected the tastiest items from her free school breakfast. Picture: Facebook

Rachel shared a photograph on the gift on Facebook alongside the words: "With it being the day before break and Christmas right around the corner, most teachers bring their kiddos something such as books or little treats and occasionally in return receive something from their students.

"Today I received some chocolates, sweet handmade notes, some jewelry, but these Lucky Charm marshmallows stood out to me the most.

"You see, 100% of my school is on free/reduced lunch. They also get free breakfast at school every day of the school week. This kiddo wanted to get my something so badly, but had nothing to give.

"So rather than give me nothing, this student opened up her free breakfast cereal this morning, took the packaging of her spork, straw, and napkin, and finally took the time to take every marshmallow out of her cereal to put in a bag—for me.

The teacher posted about the gift on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

"Be grateful for what you have, and what others give you. It all truly comes from the deepest parts of their hearts. Happy Holidays.

The post has been shared 118,000 times and liked 349,000.

Commenters were quick to offer their praise for the post and pupil, with one writing: "Wow .. that's a message in its self..loving & amazing!! It only takes one to make what we do worth it!!

Another wrote: "That’s what makes you such a wonderful teacher.💕"

