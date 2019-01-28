Corrie's Katie McGlynn was spotted snogging co-star Sean Ward at the NTAs after split from boyfriend

28 January 2019, 08:20 | Updated: 28 January 2019, 09:26

Katie McGlynn was spotted with former co-star Sean Ward
Katie McGlynn was spotted with former co-star Sean Ward. Picture: PA/Getty
Alice Westoby

By Alice Westoby

The 25-year-old actress was seen getting cosy with her 30-year-old former co-star at the star studded bash in London.

The National Television Awards is the perfect excuse for the stars of British telly to let their hair down with their co-stars, and some took advantage of this more than others at the glitzy event which took place at London's O2 Arena.

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, who plays Sinead Tinker in the soap, was spotted getting close to her former co-star Sean Ward who played baddie Callum Logan.

A source attending the event revealed to The Sun that the pair were spotted locking lips after the awards bash was over.

The source said: "Katie and Sean had been getting close all night. They were huddled in a corner at the after-party.

"They kissed passionately and didn’t mind who was watching. They were all over each other."

This comes only weeks after Katie split from her salesman boyfriend Benji whom she had been in a relationship with since June 2017.

Following their breakup a source revealed to The Sun the reason for the relationship ending was that the spark between them had 'fizzled out'.

View this post on Instagram

👗

A post shared by Katie McGlynn (@katiexmcglynn) on

The source said: "Katie and Benji were really smitten when they first met and enjoyed a bit of a whirlwind romance to start with...

"Things just started to fizzle out towards the end of last year and they made the mutual decision to split. It was all very amicable and they are still friends."

They weren't the only TV stars caught smooching at the event as Love Island host Caroline Flack, 39 was reportedly seen smooching Strictly Come Dancing professional, AJ Pritchard, 24.

