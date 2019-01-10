Who is Sean Ward? Coronation Street actor's girlfriend, drugs and depression battle

10 January 2019, 12:58 | Updated: 10 January 2019, 13:33

Sean Ward
Sean Ward is known for his last role in Coronation Street . Picture: instagram

Sean Ward has had a hectic personal life outside of appearing on ITV soap Coronation Street. So how much do we know about the actor? We take a look at his personal life including his battle with drugs and depression.

Former Coronation Street actor Sean Ward may be known for his role s drug dealer Callum Logan on the ITV soap, however, he's also struggled in his personal life and recently opened up about his battle with depression off-screen.

So how much do we know about the actor? We take a look at his personal life.

Is Sean Ward related to Shayne Ward?

Sean Ward might share the same last name as the former Coronation Street actor Shayne, but they are not related.

Shayne Ward does however have six siblings, three sisters and three brothers.

Drugs and depression battle

Sean has been very open about his struggles with drugs and depression, and earlier this year he took to Instagram to reveal he would be giving up alcohol, porn and cannabis in order to "get past the first stages of depression".

"I have a very addictive personality. One of them was alcohol. I was hitting the bottle hard. It runs in my family. So that was one thing I had to cut out, alcohol."

Sean continued: "The next thing was cannabis. You know I'm an actor, I've always had a puff here and there.

He further explained: "So there's a few things I had to change to get past the first stages of depression. Three main things for me.

"You think it helps me create a character but actually it just makes you dopey as hell, so I had to quit the cannabis."

"And third and most importantly, I apologise because my mum might see this, but porn. I had to quit watching porn. It's for the devil.

"It ruins relationships. Those three things set me on a clear path."

Sean Ward and Georgia May Foote relationship

Sean Ward dated his co-star Georgia May Foote for eight months before splitting in 2015 moist insecurities about her blossoming relationship with Strictly Come dancing partner Giovanni Bernice.

Georgia and Giovanni ended up dating shortly after their split.

Sean Ward girlfriend

Sean Ward was in a relationship with Trolled actress Faye McKeever until 2014.

After dating Georgia May Foot for eight months in 2018, he later announced on 2 August 2016, that he and girlfriend Sophie Austin would become parents for the first time.

