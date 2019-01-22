National Television Awards 2019: Vote for your favourite red carpet look

22 January 2019, 21:33

Choose your favourite red carpet look from the NTAs
Choose your favourite red carpet look from the NTAs. Picture: PA

Holly Willoughby, Stacey Dooley, Sam Faiers and Gemma Collins braved the snow in their glad rags as the glitziest night in television got underway at the O2... but who was the queen of the red carpet?

The National Television Awards are always a glam affair - but don't you think the celebs really upped the ante this year?

We can't decide who wore our favourite look, so we're passing it over to you.

Take a look at these gorgeous stars of soap, reality and daytime and tell us who was YOUR Queen of the Red Carpet.

