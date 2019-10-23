This Morning viewers praise woman with two vaginas as she introduces 'miracle baby' following devastating miscarriage

23 October 2019, 11:48

Eleanor only discovered she had two vaginas five years ago
Eleanor only discovered she had two vaginas five years ago. Picture: ITV

A woman born with two vaginas, two cervixes and two wombs has defied the odds and given birth to her first baby

Eleanor Rowe, 36, only discovered the truth about her anatomy when she went to freeze her eggs five years ago - and struggled to conceive a baby with her husband Chris.

Her first pregnancy, which was in her weaker womb, ended in miscarriage - but she has now defied the odds by giving birth to a baby girl named Imogen Hope.

Read more: Tipping Point fans fuming after teacher contestant claims Anne Frank is a fictional character

She appeared on This Morning earlier today to speak to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about her condition.

Eleanor's husband Chris brought baby Imogen out during the interview
Eleanor's husband Chris brought baby Imogen out during the interview. Picture: ITV

Eleanor said of her first pregnancy: "I got pregnant in the right womb, and that was the inferior of the two wombs. We lost that baby, which was a devastating thing to go through. We knew to prepare, but nothing prepares you for the loss.

"A couple of months after we lost the first baby I got pregnant again in the left womb," she continued. "I was immediately referred to a high risk unit and was monitored throughout.

Read more: Gregg Wallace, 55, shows off dramatic body transformation following three stone weight loss

"I was given medication every day to prevent going into early labour. We had so much support people were praying for us all over the world."

Dr Zoe explained that the condition is more common than many people think
Dr Zoe explained that the condition is more common than many people think. Picture: ITV

Dr Zoe, who was appearing alongside Eleanor, said that the condition is less rare than people think - with 1 in 3,000 affected.

Eleanor also said that many people are shocked that she didn't realise she had it before visiting the doctor for her egg freezing.

She said: "People always say 'how could you not know?'. Externally, everything was normal. The duplication of everything was normal only detected on an MRI scan. Externally, there's no way I could know this."

This Morning viewers rushed to praise Eleanor for speaking out, with one tweeting: "Eleanor is such a brave woman for speaking out about her health issues & raising awareness about being born with two wombs, two cervix and two vaginas. No woman should ever feel the pain of losing a child, sending her & her husband all of my love x".

NOW READ:

Scarlett Moffatt hits back after controversial new show British Tribe Next Door is slammed as ‘inappropriate’

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The naughtiest children's names have been revealed

UK's top 20 naughtiest children's names revealed - as chosen by teachers and parents
A phone case that replicates human skin is in development

Scientists create ticklish phone case that reacts like human skin when touched
Tiffany & Co are selling an advent calendar like no other

Tiffany & Co are selling an advent calendar like no other, but it costs a whopping £104,000
One headteacher's letter to the Tooth Fairy has gone viral

Headteacher writes heartwarming letter to tooth fairy after six-year-old loses his tooth
The clocks will go back this weekend

When do the clocks go back for autumn 2019 in UK, will we gain an hour and why do they change?

Trending on Heart

The new winter Love Island will launch in January

Winter Love Island 2020 launch date ‘revealed’ with a different format to previous seasons

TV & Movies

Nadine opened up about her post baby body

Hollyoaks' Nadine Mulkerrin praised by fans for sharing 'real' photos of her post-baby body

TV & Movies

Scarlett Moffatt's new show received backlash online

Scarlett Moffatt hits back after controversial new show British Tribe Next Door is slammed as ‘inappropriate’

Celebrities

Tipping Point viewers were left baffled during last night's episode

Tipping Point fans fuming after teacher contestant claims Anne Frank is a fictional character

TV & Movies

Gazza was cleared on sexual assault earlier this month

Paul Gascoigne breaks down in tears in first interview since appearing in court for sexual assault

Celebrities

Gregg Wallace has shed a whopping three stone

Gregg Wallace, 55, shows off dramatic body transformation following three stone weight loss

Celebrities