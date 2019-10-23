This Morning viewers praise woman with two vaginas as she introduces 'miracle baby' following devastating miscarriage

Eleanor only discovered she had two vaginas five years ago. Picture: ITV

A woman born with two vaginas, two cervixes and two wombs has defied the odds and given birth to her first baby

Eleanor Rowe, 36, only discovered the truth about her anatomy when she went to freeze her eggs five years ago - and struggled to conceive a baby with her husband Chris.

Her first pregnancy, which was in her weaker womb, ended in miscarriage - but she has now defied the odds by giving birth to a baby girl named Imogen Hope.

She appeared on This Morning earlier today to speak to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about her condition.

Eleanor's husband Chris brought baby Imogen out during the interview. Picture: ITV

Eleanor said of her first pregnancy: "I got pregnant in the right womb, and that was the inferior of the two wombs. We lost that baby, which was a devastating thing to go through. We knew to prepare, but nothing prepares you for the loss.

"A couple of months after we lost the first baby I got pregnant again in the left womb," she continued. "I was immediately referred to a high risk unit and was monitored throughout.

"I was given medication every day to prevent going into early labour. We had so much support people were praying for us all over the world."

Dr Zoe explained that the condition is more common than many people think. Picture: ITV

Dr Zoe, who was appearing alongside Eleanor, said that the condition is less rare than people think - with 1 in 3,000 affected.

Eleanor also said that many people are shocked that she didn't realise she had it before visiting the doctor for her egg freezing.

She said: "People always say 'how could you not know?'. Externally, everything was normal. The duplication of everything was normal only detected on an MRI scan. Externally, there's no way I could know this."

Eleanor is such a brave woman for speaking out about her health issues & raising awareness about being born with two wombs, two cervix and two vaginas. No woman should ever feel the pain of losing a child, sending her & her husband all of my love x — 🌸 AlishaValerie. (@AlishaValerie) October 23, 2019

This Morning viewers rushed to praise Eleanor for speaking out, with one tweeting: "Eleanor is such a brave woman for speaking out about her health issues & raising awareness about being born with two wombs, two cervix and two vaginas. No woman should ever feel the pain of losing a child, sending her & her husband all of my love x".

