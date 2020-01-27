Who is new Love Islander Wallace Wilson and what's the Scottish hunk's Instagram?

Wallace is the first Scottish guy to enter the villa this season. Picture: ITV/Heart

By Mared Parry

Wallace hails from Scotland but what do we know about the new islander?

Love Island's double bombshell is about to hit the Cape Town villa, and one half of that bombshell is new boy, Wallace Wilson.

What do we know about the Scottish hunk's job, his dating history and who does he have his eye on? We reveal all...

Wallace definitely turn heads in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Wallace Wilson and what is his job?

Wallace Wilson hails all the way from Inverness in the Scottish highlands and works as a personal trainer for his own brand, Dynomorph Fitness.

He is 24 years old and reckons he's got "the perfect balance between competitiveness, humour and energy."

As well as his PT job, Wallace works as a model and is signed to Colours Agency, who describe themselves as the biggest agency in Scotland.

The ripped fitness fanatic rates himself an 8 out of 10 and says his eyes are his best feature.

What's Wallace's Instagram handle?

If you fancy giving Wallace a cheeky follow, find him on Instagram at @wallacewilson1.

He also has a fitness page which you can follow if you really fancy oogling over, it's @dynomorphfitness

What is Wallace like to date and who does he have his eye on?

Wallace has said he's got his eyes on Paige, Siannise and Sophie, and loves a girl who is ambitious, athletic and confident.

He's admitted he's been prone to overanalysing things when it comes to love, but that he also isn't afraid to step on people's toes as "it's life" and "you've got to look after number one".

He usually chats up girls just by introducing himself, and is into his astrology. He said in his entry interview: ". I find out what their star sign is, find out a bit more about them... to see if we match up."