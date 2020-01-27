Connor Durman dumped from Love Island villa and shock twist - leaving Sophie Piper single

Connor has been dumped from the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Connor has left Love Island after he and his partner Sophie received the fewest public votes.

Connor Durman dramatically left the Love Island villa in tonight's episode after his fellow islanders opted to save his partner Sophie Piper over him.

The pair - who got together during the very first episode of the series - lost the public vote for favourite couple, and the islanders were then given the difficult task of sending one of them home.

Speaking about his connection with Sophie in his exit interview, Connor said: “It was quite natural and nothing felt forced. We were just laughing all the time, we’d just sit there laughing for no reason, even when we weren’t talking.

Connor Durman was dumped from the villa in a brutal twist. Picture: ITV

“We definitely had that instant chemistry when we first met. I did have butterflies, she made me a bit nervous and that was a good nervous, obviously I really liked her. I haven’t had that for ages.”

He went on to say that, had he been saved, his head wouldn't have been turned in the villa, but added that he wouldn't hold it against Sophie if hers.

"It’s still early on in the Villa. Her head could be turned," he said. "I want her to enjoy the experience. It’s a once in a lifetime thing. I wouldn’t have any grudges against her. I do just want her to be happy.

And when asked what he'd say to Sophie if he could, he added: “I’d say, ‘Follow your heart and I want you to be happy, and just enjoy the ride.’ Whatever happens, happens. And if we end up meeting up, let’s just see what happens. I just want her to be happy, really.”

Sophie and Connor has quite a tumultuous relationship in the villa, with many viewers branding him 'sensitive' over his reactions to some of Sophie's jokes.

In the first episode, Connor claimed that he once went on a date and ended up bedding both her and her flatmate - and when Mike Boateng revealed he'd slept with less than 20 people later in the episode, Sophie joked: "You’ve got yourself a keeper, not one that has a threesome on a first date!"

Read more: Holly Willoughby hits out at Love Island's Connor over his treatment of Rochelle Humes' sister Sophie

The joke didn't go down well with the coffee bean salesman, who snapped: "You hate me tonight, you're hating me."

When Sophie tried to salvage the situation by stroking his arm and laughing it off, he replied: 'You’re digging me out already, you are!'

Viewers took to Twitter to slam Connor for his actions, with one writing: "Bragging about having a threesome and then saying she's digging him out! Run for the hills Sophie... #LoveIsland."