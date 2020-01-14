Holly Willoughby hits out at Love Island's Connor over his treatment of Rochelle Humes' sister Sophie

14 January 2020, 07:46 | Updated: 14 January 2020, 08:15

The This Morning presenter said she 'didn't like' the way he behaved in the first episode.

Holly Willoughby has admitted that she 'doesn't like' some of the Love Island 2020 contestants, and criticised Connor Durman for his behaviour towards pal Rochelle Humes' sister Sophie Piper.

Speaking to Kem Cetinary on This Morning yesterday, she also revealed that she had taken a disliking to one of the girls - but didn't say who.

Holly and Phil discussed the drama on yesterday's This Morning
Holly and Phil discussed the drama on yesterday's This Morning. Picture: ITV

Holly said: "I mean I've got this girl... there's ones that I like and ones that I like not so much.

"But I'm going to reserve judgement."

And speaking about Rochelle Humes' sister Sophie Piper's coupling with Connor Durman, she said: "She's very sweet, he got a bit cross with her at one point and I didn't like that very much.

She then explained the controversy to co-host Philip Schofield, saying: "He talked about his sex life and he was bragging about something and all the girls just went it's not really something to brag about and he got cross and a bit defensive."

Viewers weren't impressed with Connor's behaviour
Viewers weren't impressed with Connor's behaviour. Picture: ITV

In the first episode, Connor was slammed for bragging about a threesome, but then getting angry with Sophie, 21, when she made a joke about it.

Connor, 25, claimed that he once went on a date and ended up bedding both her and her flatmate - and when Mike Boateng revealed he'd slept with less than 20 people later in the episode, Sophie joked: "You’ve got yourself a keeper, not one that has a threesome on a first date!"

The joke didn't go down well with the coffee bean salesman, who snapped: "You hate me tonight, you're hating me."

Connor and Sophie got together in the first coupling
Connor and Sophie got together in the first coupling. Picture: ITV

When Sophie tried to salvage the situation by stroking his arm and laughing it off, he replied: 'You’re digging me out already, you are!'

Viewers took to Twitter to slam Connor for his actions, with one writing: "Bragging about having a threesome and then saying she's digging him out! Run for the hills Sophie... #LoveIsland."

