Shaughna Phillips weight loss journey: Before and after Love Island star's shock body transformation

Shaughna showed off her weight loss before entering the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Love Island contestant Shaugna Phillips showed off her shock weight loss transformation on Instagram before entering the villa.

Love Island's Shaughna Phillips has now settled in to the brand-new South African villa alongside 11 other love hopefuls ready for the first ever winter series.

And in order to make an impression on the rest of the cast, the 25-year-old democratic service advisor from London has revealed she lost a whole load of weight for the show, posting on Instagram an unrecognisable throwback picture.

Sharing before and after pictures of herself before entering the villa, she wrote: "If I was doing this for you then I have nothing left to prove, this for me though"

She followed it up with another before and after set captioned: "Consistency, not perfection".

Shaughna posed in black and nude underwear over the course of three years to reveal exactly how she transformed her body and it's fair to say, fans were impressed with the changes she made.

Shaughna is one of the original 12 confirmed Love Island contestants.

Speaking in her entrance interview about what makes her a perfect contestant, she said: "I’m chatty, funny and clever – people won’t expect it from me. When they hear me speak about certain things they’ll be shocked. I like to get on with everyone, too."

She added that her ideal man is: "Funny, a little bit smart, not smarter than me as I’d get really annoyed. I want someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it. I also want someone that gets along with their parents and who dresses nice and looks nice although looks aren’t everything."