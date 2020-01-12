Who is Love Island's Connor Durman? Job, age and Instagram details revealed

12 January 2020, 20:29 | Updated: 12 January 2020, 20:31

Connor has joined the winter Love Island line up
Connor Durman has joined the winter Love Island line up. Picture: Instagram/ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Winter Love Island is welcoming Connor Durman into the Cape Town villa but what do we know about him? What's he looking for in a girlfriend? Details revealed.

Love Island is back for a brand new season this winter with a fresh bunch of singletons heading to South Africa to find ‘The One’.

Amongst them is Connor Durman but who is he? Here's everything you should know about the Love Island 2020 singleton from his age to his job to his perfect girlfriend:

Who is Connor and how old is he?

Connor is a 25-year-old coffee bean salesman from Brighton.

How does Connor describe himself?

Connor likes to think he’s ‘funny, weird and honest’, and rates his looks a 7 out of 10, adding: “Girls always love my hands. I think that’s so weird!”

Read More: How to follow the Love Island 2020 cast on Instagram

Asked what makes him the perfect Love Islander, the 25-year-old said: "I've been living in Australia for four years. In that time, I've grown up, done everything myself.

"I've got so many new and different life experiences.

Read More: Do Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale count as one contestant and do they couple up separately?

"I've had two big relationships, one good, one bad. I think I've gone through a lot. I'm mature now and I know what I want."

What is Connor looking for in the Love Island villa?

Connor wants to couple up with someone who is loving, outgoing and has a big personality. He is also after someone who is family orientated and easy going.

And it looks like the salesman won’t hold back when it comes to getting his woman, as he said: “I’m quite honest and I say whatever’s on my mind. I don’t want to make a complete fool of myself, but if I like someone I will tell her and I will go for it.

View this post on Instagram

Beach days are the best days 🏝

A post shared by Connor Durman (@connordurman) on

How can I follow Connor on social media?

You can find Connor on Instagram @connordurman where he loves a topless gym snap and night out ‘with the lads’.

Check out the rest of the contestants’ social media here.

