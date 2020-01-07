How to follow the Love Island 2020 cast on Instagram

Here's how to follow the Love Island stars on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Check out the latest Love Island contestants' Instagram handles...

The winter series of Love Island 2020 will be here in a matter of days, which means we’ve cancelled our plans for the next few weeks.

Along with the usual line up of Instagram models and a scaffolder from Manchester, there’s also a few unexpected faces including Lewis Capaldi’s ex girlfriend and Rochelle Humes’ sister.

There's also set to be even more changes as the lineup will be heading to the new location of South Africa and Laura Whitmore will be stepping in for Caroline Flack.

So, ahead of the new series, it’s time to get to know the contestants a little better by checking out their social media accounts…

Paige Turley

Instagram handle: @turley_paige

Followers: 29k

If you want a feed full of bikini photos, glam outfits and parties with friends - Paige is your girl.

The 22-year-old is Lewis Capaldi's ex and inspired the iconic 'Someone You Loved' following their breakup. She also previously auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent.

Read More: The full Winter Love Island line-up has been revealed - including twins and a police officer

Eve and Jess Gale

Instagram handle: @evegale, @jessicarosegale

Followers: 15.4k and 15.8k

This set of twins will definitely shake things up on Love Island, describing themselves as ‘fun and confident’.

Sophie Piper

Instagram handle: @sophpiper_

Followers: 21.7k

While 21-year-old Sophie works as a medical personal assistant, you might recognise her as singer Rochelle Humes' sister.

Nas Majeed

Instagram handle: @nasmajeed_

Followers: 10k

Sports science graduate Nas Majeed is a 23-year-old builder from London. He describes himself as funny, caring and considerate.

Shaughna Phillips

Instagram handle: @shaughnaphillips

Followers: 8k

Shaughna, 25, is a democratic services officer. She rates herself a 7.5 out of 10, and says her best feature her lips because ‘she spent enough money on them’.

Mike Boateng

Instagram handle: @michaelboateng01

Followers: 5k

London police officer Mike says he doesn’t mind ‘stepping on a few toes and burning a few bridges and finding the love of my life’.

Siânnise Fudge

Instagram handle: @Siânnise Fudge

Followers: 7k

Siannise is a 25-year-old beauty consultant from Bristol. She describes her ideal first date as ‘a pizza and a Disney film.’

Callum Jones

Instagram handle: @_callum_jones

Followers: 7k

This 23-year-old scaffolder from Manchester loves hitting the gym and often shares photos of himself boxing.

Ollie Williams

Instagram handle: @olliesjwilliams

Followers: 9k

Not your average Love Island contestant, Ollie, 23, is a landowner who's heir to the Lanhydrock estate in Cornwall.

His father is Lord of the Manor in Lanhydrock, earning him the title of Viscount Clifden.

Leanne Amaning

Instagram handle: @leanneamaning

Followers: 6k

The 22 year old is a customer service advisor from London, who says she’s determined to change her fussy ways and find love.

Connor Durman

Instagram handle: @connordurman

Followers: 7k

Connor, 25, is a coffee bean salesman from Brighton who says he’s looking to couple up with someone outgoing, loving and with a big personality.