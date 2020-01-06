Who is Sophie Piper? Winter Love Island contestant and Rochelle Humes' sister

6 January 2020, 22:00 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 22:01

Sophie will be one of this year's original contestants
Sophie will be one of this year's original contestants. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The beautiful model is one of the series' best sign-ups and bosses are said to be over the moon.

The newest lineup of islanders for Love Island 2020, or 'Winter Love Island' as we know it have been revealed and are jetting off to Cape Town as we speak.

One of the contestants is the stunning Sophie Piper, but what do we know about her and why does she look so familiar?

Sophie will undoubtedly do well on this year's series
Sophie will undoubtedly do well on this year's series. Picture: ITV

How old is Sophie and who is she?

Sophie Piper is 21 and hails from Essex, where she works as a medical PA. She is also signed by modelling agency Milk.

The beautiful leggy brunette probably looks a bit familiar... and that's cause she is the absolute spitting image of older half-sister Rochelle Humes.

While the pair look more like twins, and have confused their followers on many occasions with side by side pictures, they only share a mum, and have a few other lookalike siblings too.

Sophie has been a rumoured contestant for over a year now, but it looks like ITV bosses have finally snagged her.

What's Sophie's Instagram handle?

You can follow Sophie on the account @sophpiper_ where she's likely to nab a blue tick very soon.

She currently has 11.4k followers but they're undoubtedly going to skyrocket very soon.

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Sophpiper (@sophpiper_) on

What's Sophie's dating life like?

We can't imagine someone who looks like a real life Disney princess having bad luck when it comes to dating, but Sophie has a few embarrassing moments when it comes to first dates.

She revealed that she went for dinner with a guy once, went to give him a peck when they left but didn't realise until she got home that she'd had a bit of cheese hanging all the way down from the corner of her mouth.

Her ideal first date is Japanese or Italian food, and she'd like to do it with a guy who's "tall tanned and with light eyes" and describes her ideal man as Anthony Joshua.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island 2020

The full Winter Love Island line-up has been revealed - including twins and a police officer
The blonde's claim to fame is her ex-boyfriend, Lewis Capaldi

What is Love Island contestant Paige Turley's Instagram and when did she date Lewis Capaldi?
Do Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale count as one contestant?

Do Love Island twins Eve and Jess Gale count as one contestant and do they couple up separately?
John seemed to reveal he was the unicorn on The Masked Singer

John Barrowman 'illegally announces' himself as The Mask Singer's Unicorn
Holly and Phil were left in hysterics

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in This Morning gaffe as viewer wins holiday to her own home town

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Emmerdale has revealed the suspects for Graham's murder

Emmerdale reveals six suspects of Graham Foster's murder in haunting 2020 trailer
The couple appeared on Lorraine earlier today

Trans couple reveal they 'owe Lorraine' as they open up about expecting first child via surrogate
This Morning has extended it's time on air by half an hour

What time is This Morning now on and why has the ITV morning schedule changed?

This Morning

The singer was overjoyed that Taron won the award

Elton John screams with joy as Taron Egerton scoops 'Best Actor' at the Golden Globes

Celebrities

Matalan has been slammed for selling children's crop tops

Furious parents slam Matalan for selling sports crop tops for girls as young as two

Lifestyle