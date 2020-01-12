Rochelle Humes and Love Island star sister Sophie Piper’s family history explained

Love Island star Sophie Piper is Rochelle Humes' sister. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Rochelle Humes’ sister could be this year's Love Island champion - but how are they related and do they have any more siblings?

Along with the usual Instagram models and fitness fanatics, this year’s Love Island will see Rochelle Humes’ half-sister Sophie Piper attempt to find ‘The One’.

And while the siblings are clearly close, regularly sharing sweet photos together on Instagram together, there’s a very interesting story behind their family history.

Here’s everything you need to know from their mum, dad and all their other siblings including another lookalike...

How are Rochelle Humes and Sophie Piper related?

Rochelle Humes’ dad, Mark Piper, is also Sophie’s dad, meaning the pair are half sisters.

Mark split from Rochelle’s mum Roz Wiseman when she was a child, and the former Saturdays star grew up calling famous footballer Paul Ince ‘uncle’.

Rochelle and Sophie met when her father got back in contact and revealed he had three more children.

Does Rochelle Humes have any more siblings?

Mark is also the father of Lili, 24, and Jake, 23, with a new partner, as well as Love Island star Sophie and singer Rochelle.

Rochelle, 30, previously admitted she "knew of" her siblings and had met them when she was young, but admitted it was "complicated and messy" at the time.

The This Morning presenter has since become friendly with Sophie in her adult years, but only formed a bond with their other sister Lili thanks to Love Island star Kem Cetinay.

Two years ago, Kem reached out to Rochelle at a Christmas party, with the star explaining: “Kem was chatting away and said, 'I got to talk to you... as soon as I became a celeb, I promised my friend Lili that I would talk to you as she's your sister on your dad's side.”

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, she continued: "I knew of her and met up with her when I was five, but it was so complicated as they were a lot younger and my dad wasn't involved."

Kem then asked if he could give her number to Lili, and the two began messaging.

“She WhatsApped me and I didn't reply till the morning,” Rochelle said.

“We planned to go out for dinner with my other sister and brother and I made Marvin come with me because I was so scared.

“We are literally the same people, Marvin was like, ‘OMG, there's more of you.’ We've spoken every day since. It's like we've known each other all our lives.”

What is Rochelle Humes’ maiden name?

Rochelle’s surname was Wiseman before she married DJ Marvin Humes in July 2012.

