What is Love Island contestant Paige Turley's Instagram and when did she date Lewis Capaldi?

The blonde's claim to fame is her ex-boyfriend, Lewis Capaldi. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The gorgeous Scottish blonde had the number one singer besotted, and is the subject of his ballads.

Winter Love Island is finally here and we're buzzing about the new series, more importantly about all of the new contestants!

One of the original lineup's islanders is Scottish beauty, Paige Turley.

But what do we know about the gorgeous blonde and how is she linked to international pop star Lewis Capaldi? We reveal all...

Who is Paige Turley and where is she from?

Paige hails from West Lothian in Scotland, is 22 years old and works as a singer.

You might recognise her from her appearance on Britain's Got Talent, where she wowed the judging panel back in 2012 when she was only 14 years old.

You might recognise Paige from her time on Britain's Got Talent in 2012. Picture: ITV

What's her link to Lewis Capaldi?

At the age of 16, Paige and Lewis met at New College Lankarshire in Motherwell, Scotland and bonded over their love of music.

His global number one single, Someone You Loved is said to be about the stunner, and the majority of his biggest smash hits too.

It's been common knowledge for a while that they dated on and off between the ages of 16 and 18, with Paige stating in her Love Island entry interview "Lewis Capaldi is my ex boyfriend.

"We went out when we were younger, I was about 17 or 18.

We were together for about a year, it ended really amicably and we're still pals."

Paige describes herself as naturally flirty. Picture: ITV

However, her story doesn't fully line up with what Lewis has previously said.

He revealed: "Lewis said: “I met a lady. She was very nice. I loved her. I loved the look of her and I loved how she spoke.

"We dated for a year and a half, then she left me. Then I wrote an album about it and I still think about it every day.”

What's her ideal man and her dating history?

In her entry interview, Paige described her ideal man as someone who is "tall dark and handsome", but she also wants someone who is "witty with a bit of banter and something about him".

Continuing, she said: "I like a guy with a strong personality, he knows who he is and what he wants".

Her ideal first date is something "quite relaxed" as she likes music and cocktails (who doesn't?!), but she admits "if someone said a cheesy chat up line I'd probably slate them to the hills".

Speaking about her worst date ever, Paige revealed: "Last year I went on a date and got drunk pretty quickly.

"I woke up the next day with vomit in my hair and I was in my ex boyfriend's bed".

As if it couldn't get any worse, she added: "I'd vomited all over his bed while he had slept on the couch and I had all these texts and FaceTimes and missed calls from the guy I'd been on the date with, who I must have just left."