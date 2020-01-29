Love Island's Connagh Howard predicts Mike and Leanne could get back together

Could there be hope for the OG Love Island couple?

Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning's romance came to a dramatic end this week, a split that came as a huge blow to the Love Island viewers who've been rooting for the couple since the first episode.

Mike and Leanne coupled up on the first episode of winter Love Island. Picture: ITV

After expressing her increasing doubts over the course of the last week, yesterday's episode saw Leanne pie Mike off after revealing she's 'got the ick' and that she's 'unhappy' with her blossoming romance.

She told him: "I feel like I should have had stronger feelings than I do. I’ve been giving us time and I wanted us to work but I feel like how much more time do I have to give it before realising it’s just not banging.

Leanne broke things off with Mike in last night's episode. Picture: ITV

"I don’t know what’s missing."

But ex-Islander Connagh Howard - who was dumped from the villa last week during a tense recoupling that saw Rebecca choose Luke T over him - has told Heart he thinks there could be a future for the former couple.

Connagh claims there could be hope for Mike and Leanne in the future. Picture: Heart

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk on Tuesday, he said he was 'surprised' by Leanne saying she had doubts earlier this week.

He added: "When I was in there, I thought they were pretty tight. A lot of people did. I think maybe the pressure of everyone thinking that has scared her a bit, that things are moving quite quick. So I think that maybe she just wanted to have a breather and then she might change her mind again.

And when asked whether he thought there could be a future, he added: "Yeah I definitely do. They get on really well, I just think she might be a bit scared it's going a bit quick.

He also added that he thought Mike liked Leanne more, adding: "but she did say it takes her a little while to warm up to people, so I think it's a case of when she does warm up to someone maybe she's fully in".

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

