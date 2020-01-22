Where can you buy the Love Island water bottles? All the merchandise for 2020

Here's how to get all the Love Island 2020 merchandise. Picture: Love Island Shop/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Where can I get the Love Island water bottles, suitcases and phone cases? Here's everything you need to know...

Love Island is finally back with its first ever winter edition in South Africa.

While there’s new contestants, a brand new South African villa and even a shiny new host in the form of Laura Whitmore - some things never change.

Of course, we’re talking about classic Love Island merchandise and especially those famous water bottles.

And with a fresh range of everything from sunglasses to suitcases to bathrobes - here’s how to get all the Love Island goods.

Love Island water bottle. Picture: Love Island shop

Who doesn’t love a Love Island water bottle? Choose from pink, orange or blue writing and personalise with your name.

Price: £15.00

Love Island suitcase. Picture: Love Island shop

If you want your very own summer of love this year, get your hands on the official Love Island suitcase.

And obviously, you can get your name written on the side as well.

Price £55.00

Love Island dressing gown. Picture: Love Island shop

Treat yourself to a hot pink bath robe with, you guessed it, the option to personalise it too.

Price £20.00

Love Island phone case. Picture: Love Island shop

Take the ITV2 show with you everywhere and spice up your phone with one of these personalised cases.

They are suitable for various iPhone and Samsung Galaxy handsets.

Price: £10.00

Love Island wash bag. Picture: Love Island shop

For that sun soaked holiday, get your hands on a matching wash bag to go with that suitcase.

Price: £12.00

Love Island make up. Picture: Love Island shop

These lip balm, eyeshadow and bronzing palettes could have you looking like a Love Island contestant in no time.

Price: £9.00-£19.00

Love Island sunglasses. Picture: Love Island Shop

There's a whole range of Love Island sunglasses you can get your hands on for both men and women.

Styles include aviators, square frames and reflective lenses.

Price: £28-£35