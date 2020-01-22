Where can you buy the Love Island water bottles? All the merchandise for 2020

22 January 2020, 12:36 | Updated: 22 January 2020, 12:45

Here's how to get all the Love Island 2020 merchandise
Here's how to get all the Love Island 2020 merchandise.
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Where can I get the Love Island water bottles, suitcases and phone cases? Here's everything you need to know...

Love Island is finally back with its first ever winter edition in South Africa.

While there’s new contestants, a brand new South African villa and even a shiny new host in the form of Laura Whitmore - some things never change.

Of course, we’re talking about classic Love Island merchandise and especially those famous water bottles.

And with a fresh range of everything from sunglasses to suitcases to bathrobes - here’s how to get all the Love Island goods.

Love Island water bottles

Love Island water bottle
Love Island water bottle.

Who doesn’t love a Love Island water bottle? Choose from pink, orange or blue writing and personalise with your name.

Price: £15.00

Read More: Love Island's Eve Gale reveals twin Jess has secret 'pact' with Nas to stay on show

Love Island suitcase

Love Island suitcase
Love Island suitcase.

If you want your very own summer of love this year, get your hands on the official Love Island suitcase.

And obviously, you can get your name written on the side as well.

Price £55.00

Read More: Love Island distracted by Connagh Howard's bulge as he makes Sophie Piper breakfast

Love Island dressing gown

Love Island dressing gown
Love Island dressing gown.

Treat yourself to a hot pink bath robe with, you guessed it, the option to personalise it too.

Price £20.00

Love Island phone case

Love Island phone case
Love Island phone case.

Take the ITV2 show with you everywhere and spice up your phone with one of these personalised cases.

They are suitable for various iPhone and Samsung Galaxy handsets.

Price: £10.00

Love Island wash bags

Love Island wash bag
Love Island wash bag.

For that sun soaked holiday, get your hands on a matching wash bag to go with that suitcase.

Price: £12.00

Love Island makeup

Love Island make up
Love Island make up.

These lip balm, eyeshadow and bronzing palettes could have you looking like a Love Island contestant in no time.

Price: £9.00-£19.00

Love Island sunglasses

Love Island sunglasses
Love Island sunglasses.

There's a whole range of Love Island sunglasses you can get your hands on for both men and women.

Styles include aviators, square frames and reflective lenses.

Price: £28-£35

