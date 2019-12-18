Who is Laura Whitmore? TV presenter rumoured to replace Caroline Flack on Love Island

Laura Whitmore is thought to be replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Laura Whitmore is the bookies favourite to replace Caroline Flack as host of Winter Love Island.

Caroline Flack officially confirmed she was stepping down as Love Island host on Tuesday morning after she was arrested and charged of assault by beating.

And following the shock news, speculation has been mounting as to who will replace her on the ITV2 show, with Laura Whitmore a front runner.

Laura is good friends with Caroline, 40, and she is also dating the show's voiceover, Iain Stirling - so she already has connections to Love Island.

Here’s everything you need to know about Laura Whitmore…

Who is Laura Whitmore?

Laura Whitmore is an Irish TV presenter and model, who was born in Dublin but is now based in London.

She started her career as the face of MTV Europe and in 2017, she also hosted the MTV EMAs at Wembley.

The 34-year-old was also a contestant on the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with professional Giovanni Pernice.

She's also known for hosting the I'm A Celebrity’s spin off show Get Me Out Of Here Now in 2011.

Last winter, the star also fronted new reality show Survival Of The Fittest, which pitted men against women in a battle of the sexes.

Who is Laura Whitmore’s boyfriend, Iain Stirling?

Iain Stirling, 30, is a Scottish comedian and TV presenter who provides the voiceover on Love Island.

The pair started dating in July 2017 after meeting her at a celeb party, and in June 2018 it was revealed that the couple were moving in together.

How does Laura Whitmore know Caroline Flack?

Laura and Caroline have been close friends for years, and seemingly met each other through presenting jobs.

Laura previously took over from her on the I’m A Celebrity spin off show in 2011.

Laura and Caroline have been friends for years. Picture: Getty Images

Why is Caroline Flack not presenting Love Island 2020?

Caroline confirmed she will no longer host Love Island after being charged with assault.

In her statement on Instagram, Caroline wrote: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.

"While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6.

Caroline shared a message on her Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

"I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

"And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest."

An ITV spokesperson said in a statement: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.

"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."