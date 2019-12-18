Who is Laura Whitmore? TV presenter rumoured to replace Caroline Flack on Love Island

18 December 2019, 13:50

Laura Whitmore is thought to be replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island
Laura Whitmore is thought to be replacing Caroline Flack on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Laura Whitmore is the bookies favourite to replace Caroline Flack as host of Winter Love Island.

Caroline Flack officially confirmed she was stepping down as Love Island host on Tuesday morning after she was arrested and charged of assault by beating.

And following the shock news, speculation has been mounting as to who will replace her on the ITV2 show, with Laura Whitmore a front runner.

Laura is good friends with Caroline, 40, and she is also dating the show's voiceover, Iain Stirling - so she already has connections to Love Island.

Here’s everything you need to know about Laura Whitmore…

View this post on Instagram

🐠

A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on

Who is Laura Whitmore?

Laura Whitmore is an Irish TV presenter and model, who was born in Dublin but is now based in London.

Read More: Who will present winter Love Island 2020? Odds and predictions as Caroline Flack steps down

She started her career as the face of MTV Europe and in 2017, she also hosted the MTV EMAs at Wembley.

The 34-year-old was also a contestant on the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with professional Giovanni Pernice.

Read More: Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton breaks silence following assault charges

She's also known for hosting the I'm A Celebrity’s spin off show Get Me Out Of Here Now in 2011.

Last winter, the star also fronted new reality show Survival Of The Fittest, which pitted men against women in a battle of the sexes.

View this post on Instagram

🇨🇭

A post shared by Iain Stirling (@iaindoesjokes) on

Who is Laura Whitmore’s boyfriend, Iain Stirling?

Iain Stirling, 30, is a Scottish comedian and TV presenter who provides the voiceover on Love Island.

The pair started dating in July 2017 after meeting her at a celeb party, and in June 2018 it was revealed that the couple were moving in together.

How does Laura Whitmore know Caroline Flack?

Laura and Caroline have been close friends for years, and seemingly met each other through presenting jobs.

Laura previously took over from her on the I’m A Celebrity spin off show in 2011.

Laura and Caroline have been friends for years
Laura and Caroline have been friends for years. Picture: Getty Images

Why is Caroline Flack not presenting Love Island 2020?

Caroline confirmed she will no longer host Love Island after being charged with assault.

In her statement on Instagram, Caroline wrote: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.

"While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6.

Caroline shared a message on her Instagram Stories
Caroline shared a message on her Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

"I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

"And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest."

An ITV spokesperson said in a statement: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.

"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Laura is the show narrator, Iain Stirling's girlfriend

Laura Whitmore in talks with ITV bosses to replace Caroline Flack on Love Island
EastEnders viewers noticed Linda Henry played another character

Shocked EastEnders fans realise Shirley Carter actress Linda Henry played another role in the soap
Michael has quit the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice

Michael Barrymore drops out of Dancing on Ice after comedian 'breaks hand' during rehearsals

Dancing On Ice 2020

Here's all the stars which are leaving Coronation Street

Who is leaving Coronation Street? See the cast members who will exit the ITV soap in 2020
Piers Morgan challenged Fallon Sherrock to a darts game on GMB today

Watch Piers Morgan get destroyed in darts game by first female World Championship winner Fallon Sherrock

Trending on Heart

Roast potatoes are the best rated part of a Christmas dinner

Roast potatoes are officially the best part of your Christmas dinner

Christmas

Heinz have recalled their 7+ baby foods

Heinz and Tesco urgently recall baby food due to 'metal objects' found

Food & Health

Royal Mail have warned the public against falling for the scam

Royal Mail warns of text scam offering 'free iPhone 11'

Lifestyle

New overdraft rules are coming into place today (stock images)

Millions of users available bank balance just hit zero as overdraft laws change

Lifestyle

Rachel and her Strictly Come Dancing professional husband also revealed the name of their little one

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev reveal the meaning behind their new baby girl’s name

Celebrities

The singer opened up about the body issues they face, especially over Christmas

Sam Smith shares shirtless picture with a moving caption about their 'body issues'

Celebrities