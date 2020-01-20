Love Island distracted by Connagh Howard's bulge as he makes Sophie Piper breakfast

Model and Love Island star Connagh left little to the imagination...

The first ever winter series of Love Island may have only just begun, but the drama is very much delivering.

We've had bombshell new islanders, shock recouplings, and the splitting up of the show's first ever female twins.

Connagh left little to the imagination while he made Sophie cheese on toast. Picture: ITV

One of the biggest twists of last week was Connagh ('Connagh with a g', to the islanders) stealing Sophie Piper from Connor Durman - and in tonight's episode he attempted to woo her with some questionable cheese on toast.

Connagh made Sophie breakfast in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

However, the average-looking breakfast was the last thing on viewers' minds, as many noted that the model left little to the imagination while cooking in his underwear.

One viewer tweeted: "Did y'all see Connagh's....." with a side-eye emoji, and another added: "Connagh's body though!".

Connagh - who described himself as "goofy, laid-back and compassionate" - arrived at the villa late last week with Finley Tapp, and the Welsh model said in his entrance interview that he's looking to meet a brunette with nice eyes.

After going on dates Shaughna Phillips, Siannise Fudge and Sophie Piper, he opted to couple up with Sophie,

He once starred in an advert with Anthony Joshua, and said of the experience: "I was really excited to meet him. In the ad we were both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking, he's a big boy!"

When is Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island is on every night (except Saturdays) at 9PM on ITV2.