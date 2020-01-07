Who is Love Island's Shaughna Phillips and what's the Londoner's Instagram?

7 January 2020, 15:06

Shaughna is one of the oldest contestants
Shaughna is one of the oldest contestants. Picture: ITV
The beautiful Londoner is one of the original girls to head into the villa for this series.

Love Island is here again, and as we prepare for every evening to be taken over by their adventures in a Cape Town villa, we're being introduced to all of the new islanders.

Shaugna Phillips is one of the OG lineup members, but what do we know about her?

Who is Shaughna Phillips and how old is she?

Shauna hails from London and works as a Democratic Services Officer - sounds important!

She's 25 years old, one of the oldest contestants in the lineup, and has admitted she will be full of surprises and people should expect the unexpected.

Speaking in her entry interview, she said: "I’m chatty, funny and clever – people won’t expect it from me.

"When they hear me speak about certain things they’ll be shocked."

What is her Instagram handle?

You can find Shaughna posting plenty of selfies on her account, @shaugnaphillips

What does her dream man look like?

When asked in her entry interview, she said that Jack Fincham, 2018's winner was her type, and that she likes someone who's "funny, a little bit smart, not smarter than me as I’d get really annoyed.

"I want someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it.

"I also want someone that gets along with their parents and who dresses nice and looks nice although looks aren’t everything."

