Who is new Love Island bombshell Finley Tapp and what's his Instagram handle?

The 20-year-old hunk loves a steely gaze into the camera. Picture: Instagram/BBC

By Mared Parry

The 20-year-old describes himself as a "relationship kinda guy".

The bombshells are coming thick and fast on this year's winter Love Island, and Finley Tapp is one of the newest boys.

But what do we know about the ripped islander and his intentions for the villa? We reveal all...

READ MORE: Who is coupled up on Love Island right now? Lowdown on all of the 2020 couples

Who is Finley Tapp?

Finley Tapp is 20-years-old and is from Milton Keynes, and he works as a recruitment consultant.

The islander bares a bit of a similarity to Liam Payne, we wonder how he fares at karaoke?

He's revealed in his entry interview that his claim to fame is that he plays football semi-professionally for Oxford City as well as his office day job.

Before playing for Oxford City, he showed off his fancy footwork at Milton Keynes Dons FC.

What is Finley's Instagram handle?

His Instagram handle is @finn_tapp, where he regularly posts topless shots, pictures of him in his football kit and some of him flashing designer gear.

How does he describe his dream girl and what's his dating history like?

Finn reckons he is the perfect islander for 2020 as "I’m a relationship kinda guy".

He admits: "I’m looking for a partner to come out of the villa with. I know I’ll make friends with the blokes in there too so I should be a good contender."

His dream girl is one who is: "fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh", and adds "I don’t have a type looks wise but obviously you want that initial attraction."

Finn isn't a cheater either, speaking about whether or not he'd be loyal, he said "I’ve always been loyal. Whenever I start getting the wandering eye, it’s time to break up.

"Who knows what could happen in the villa!"